When Jackson High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian Mallory Carter and Salutatorian Alexis Cook lead their classmates onto the field at Red Devil Hill Friday night, their graduation will be the first official event at the facility since a massive renovation project began last November.
The upgrades include new home side bleachers, a new larger press box, a new video scoreboard, and a new synthetic field. Still to come are new restrooms (temporary restrooms will be available for graduation), and a new two-story field house replacing the white concrete block visitors locker room.
Graduation begins at 7:30 p.m.,with the gates opening at 6 p.m. Due to Red Devil Hill still being a construction site, the Butts County School System has procedures in place for family and friends of the graduates:
♦ This is a ticketed event. Your ticket will be torn at the gate so that you can go back and forth to the restroom.
♦ Restrooms will be located on Franklin Street, directly in front of the stadium. These are air conditioned and handicap accessible. Please have your ticket stub available for re-entry to graduation.
♦ Home Side — This will be a very narrow passage from the gate to the stands. If you need to wait for family members, please wait outside of the fence, there is very limited space inside of the fence. You may use the passageway under the stands to access your seats.
♦ Visitors Side — Access under the bleachers are off-limits. They also ask that you stay in your seats until the graduates complete their exiting of the stadium.
♦ Graduate Exits — The school system is not cleared for any other personnel to be on the turf surface. In regards to that, they are asking for all graduates and their families to meet outside of the stadium after graduation commences. There will be no re-entry into the stadium after our graduates exit.
Contingency Plans
In the event that Mother Nature is not cooperating with plans for a safe and sunny graduation Friday night for the deserving students in the Class of 2022, the school system may have to consider either a delay of the ceremony or postponing it until an alternate day.
On graduation day, May 27, they will monitor the weather until the last minute, and will aim to make a decision on whether to delay or postpone graduation around 5 p.m. If the rain is light, and there is little threat of lightning, they will proceed. But if the threat of thunderstorms is too great and rain is heavy, they will put the safety of students and guests first and postpone it until Saturday.
If it becomes necessary to postpone our ceremony to Saturday due to the threat of severe weather, their first option will be to hold graduation ceremonies in the stadium at Red Devil Hill on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m..
If conditions have not improved and they still need more time, their next option would be to hold the ceremony in the stadium at Red Devil Hill on Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m..
If weather conditions remain stormy in the afternoon, their next option will be in the stadium at Red Devil Hill on Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m.
It is possible that if they see a “window of opportunity” on Friday or Saturday, theywe might propose a delay or adjusted schedule that might deviate from these published times. They would do this so that you have a higher chance of your family keeping a full 18 entry tickets and to have the ceremony in the stadium instead of the gym. If parents will be willing to be flexible on times, they will try our best to have the graduation in the stadium if it is safe.
Finally, if weather conditions do not improve throughout the day on Saturday, we will move the ceremony into the gymnasium on the JHS campus at 7 p.m. We would most likely make a call on this about 3-4 p.m. on Saturday so that we have time to set up.
Please know that should the school system be forced to move the ceremony indoors, the seating capacity is far less than the stadium. Thus, if they move the graduation to the gym, each senior will be provided with 5 “rain tickets.”
The 18 tickets that students were issued for the ceremony at Red Devil Hill will not be valid, and new tickets with a different color for the indoor ceremony will be issued to students on Saturday.
They recommend that each family go ahead and discuss this contingency and plan ahead as to how they would distribute their student’s 5 tickets.
The school system will also conduct a Facebook Live feed of the graduation for family members who are not able to attend the ceremony. In preparation for that, they recommend that family members subscribe to Facebook and “Like” the Butts County Schools’ Facebook Page.
