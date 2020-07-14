The COVID-19 pandemic that began in March not only changed education in Butts County for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year from in-school to remote learning at home, it also canceled or postponed several senior class traditions, like senior prom and graduation.
But parents, local businesses, and the school system itself, are trying to keep those traditions alive for the graduates. A group of parents and businesses have organized a senior prom, and to date the Butts County School System is continuing to plan on having a live graduation ceremony.
Senior Prom
A group of senior parents, with the help of Sen. Burt Jones, Sheriff Gary Long, United Bank, Rental Solutions, Piggly Wiggly, Dunkin Donuts, and Onsight Signs, are sponsoring a senior prom on Sunday, July 19, from 7-10 p.m., at the Idlewilde Event Center at Indian Springs State Park. The prom queen and king will be announced at 9:45 p.m. by Sen. Jones.
“We parents couldn’t stand another robbed moment taken from our seniors so we all teamed together with our wonderful community and made this happen,” said Shelley Burford. “This is what a great small town community is all about.”
For more information, parents can call Shelley Burford at 770-570-9756.
Graduation
Seniors and their families took part in a Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation near the end of school. A backdrop and seats were set up in the Jackson High gym, and each senior and his or her family were given a time to come in and be filmed in cap and gown receiving their diploma and turning their tassel.
The video includes scenes from the graduation parade through Jackson, speeches from Salutatorian Keiyana Nijae White and Valedictorian Rachel Lynn Waldrop, and scholarship announcements. The video is now available for viewing on YouTube at https://bit.ly/30coqeD.
The school system also surveyed students and parents on having a live graduation, and after a majority said they wanted one, a graduation date of Friday, July 24 was set.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said in light of the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butts County, they are continuing to evaluate whether or not to have graduation.
“We’re studying it closely and evaluating how things are going here locally with our cases and rate of transmission,” Simpson said. “We’ve not made any decision to cancel it yet, but we are continuing to evaluate it.”
If the graduation does go on, Simpson said there may still be restrictions.
“I think it goes without saying that we’ll have to limit attendance and give out tickets, depending on how many students plan to participate,” Simpson said. “There are some students who told us back in May they can’t do it, and we understand that. But depending on how many students want to participate, then we can decide how many guests we can reasonably accommodate and keep the social distancing guidelines, and we’ll issue the tickets and try to conduct the ceremony in the safest way possible.”
The school system will be releasing more information on graduation in the next few days.
