Thanks to loving parents and generous sponsors, 110 seniors from the Jackson High School Class of 2020 got a chance to have their senior prom before they head off to college or work. The prom was cancelled during the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a group of senior parents got together and organized the prom, which was held Sunday night at the Idlewilde Event Center at Indian Springs State Park.
Shelley Burford said they wanted to help their children create a memory they would never forget. Normally the seniors would have to pay in order to attend the prom, but thanks to the sponsors, the seniors only had to pay for what they wore.
Each student had their temperature taken as they entered the building. While face masks were not required, some students chose to wear them.
Food and refreshments were provided, and students could have their photos taken. Tables were set well apart with a large dance floor in the middle.
The highlight of the prom was the naming of the Prom King and Queen, voted on by the seniors attending. Jordan Upshaw was crowned King, and Destiny Hill was crowned Queen.
Prom sponsors included Senator Burt Jones, Sheriff Gary Long, United Bank, Rental Solutions, Piggly Wiggly, Dunkin Donuts, Onsight Signs, T&S Water Creations, Fancy Pants Dry Cleaners in Locust Grove, Chick N Run in Locust Grove, and Chase Burford Photography.
"Without our sponsors, none of this could have happened," Burford said. "What an honor to live in this wonderful community we call Jackson. The best and most rewarding part of all of this was to see the smiles on our children’s faces and to create a memory they will never forget."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.