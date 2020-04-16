What are some of the notable the events that occurred in the year 1970:
• January 5 – The first episode of "All My Children" is broadcast.
• April 10 – Paul McCartney announces that "The Beatles" are breaking up.
• May 4 - The National Guard fires on and kills four Vietnam War protesters at Kent State University.
• June 22 - The voting age is lowered from 21 to 18 when President Richard Nixon signs the bill into law.
• November 3 - Jimmy Carter is elected governor of Georgia.
• And in Jackson on June 1 and June 3, the Classes of 1970 at Jackson High School and Henderson High School held their graduation ceremonies. Those were the final graduating classes before the Butts County School System became fully integrated, with Henderson High changing to Henderson Middle School.
The Jackson High School Class of 1970 was 84 strong on June 1 as they walked across the Jackson High School Auditorium stage and received their diplomas. Since that time, a total of 19 members of the class have passed on.
The JHS Class of 1970 held a 10-year reunion in 1980, but has not held another reunion since then. They were scheduled to hold their 50th class reunion on June 13 in Jackson, but the COVID-19 pandemic has required them to postpone their reunion until Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5-9 p.m. at The Brickery Restaurant in Jackson.
Meanwhile, the members of the JHS 50th Reunion Planning Committee have been in contact with 59 classmates, but are still trying to contact six others:
• "David" Edward Greene
• Donald "Don" Francis Holland
• "Linda" Elaine Nutt Parker
• Earnestine Thurman
• William "Lamar" Washington
• Judson "Jud" Daniel Zachary III
Many of the Jackson High School teachers in 1970 have passed on, but the committee has found and communicated with 24 former teachers. They are seeking any information on the whereabouts of the following teachers:
• Mr. Leyden Coleman, taught Physical Science
• Coach Porter Gilbert, taught American Government, World History, Business Math, and was an Assistant Athletics Coach
• Miss Carol Laverne Mask, taught Biology
• Mr. Eugene McWhorter, taught English
• Coach James "Jim" Norris, taught Physical Education and was an Assistant Athletics Coach
• Coach Hyrum Pierce, taught Geography, Driver's Education, Physical Education, and was an Assistant Athletics Coach
• Mr. Stanley A. "Bud" Scott, taught Science and was the Sophomore Class Sponsor
• Mr. Franklin A. Strickland, taught Chemistry and Physics
• Mrs. E.B. White, taught Physical Education
For more information on the Jackson High School Class of 1970 50th Reunion, or to provide information on the classmates and/or teachers listed, please contact Louette Vaughn, Chair of the JHS Class of 1970 50th Reunion Planning Committee, at 404-790-6914.
