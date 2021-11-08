The Jackson High School Class of 1957 gathered on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Indian Springs at the former home of Sidney Johnson for the 64-year anniversary of their graduation, with 15 classmates, five spouses, and two visitors attending. On Monday, May 27, 1957, 53 students graduated, but only 23 are still living.
Members attending were Martha (Mays) Read, Nancy (Carter) Williams, Madelyn (Cowan) King, Jean Dodson, Audrey (Gray) Jordan and her guest sister Ann O’Neal, Doug and Sylvia (Thaxton) Coleman, Larry and Becky Caution, Roscoe and Pam Smith, Betty (Cleveland) and Richard Hall and their son Timothy, Shirley (Ethridge) and Preston Bridges, Don Earnhart, Dulane Maddox, Gail (Earl) Hurst, and Bobby Stephens.
The class would like to thank class members Martha (Mays) Read, Nancy (Carter) Williams, and Madelyn (Cowan) King for arranging this gathering with our friend, Ms. Frankie Willis. The reunion was catered by George Barbee and Fresh Air Barbecue for their meal. The class wants to thank the Butts County Historical Society for arranging for the meal in the only remaining hotel in Indian Springs and for the tour of the hotel. All the festivities were enjoyed by everyone and the class hopes they can gather and celebrate their 65th class reunion next year.
