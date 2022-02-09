FORSYTH -- On the losing end of a region playoff game Monday night at Mary Persons High School, members of the Upson-Lee girls basketball team allegedly attacked Jackson High School cheerleaders in the gym immediately after the game. The incident is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Butts County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson and Thomaston-Upson Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico were in communication Tuesday morning and issued the following joint statement:
“We are deeply disappointed in the events that followed the girls’ basketball game last night between Jackson High School and Upson-Lee. Jackson High School and Upson-Lee High School administrators are working collaboratively to determine what led to this incident and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators are our top priority and we remain committed to ensuring that athletic contests and other school events are safe and enjoyable for all. This is not indicative of the values and attributes that we hold dear in both our communities and school districts.”
Wednesday afternoon, after reviewing video of the game and talking with Derico, Dr. Simpson said it appears the incident was instigated by Upson-Lee team members.
“At the conclusion of the girls’ first round game in the region tournament, members of the Upson-Lee girls basketball team attacked our cheerleaders,” said Simpson. “This conduct is unacceptable and disturbing, to say the least. Our administrators have collaborated with the administration at Upson-Lee as well as local law enforcement officials to ensure that upon investigation into the matter that those responsible are held accountable. Dr. Derico and his staff share in our disappointment and are also providing information to assist in the investigation.
“Again, this type of behavior is unacceptable and we’re just heartbroken for our students and staff and parents,” Simpson reiterated. “I’m confident after talking with Dr. Derico that he’ll proceed in a manner that demonstrates the commitment to insure that athletic events and other contests and school events are safe and enjoyable for everyone involved. We’ll remain in communication with those responsible for guiding the next steps of this to make certain that the matter is handled appropriately.”
Simpson said Jackson did have some students who were treated for injuries and added that “any injury as a result of something like this is extremely disappointing.”
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation can call MCSO Sgt. Sam Leggett at 478-262-1144 or email him at sleggett@monroecosheriffga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.