Jackson faced off in Macon against Central Macon on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in basketball. A day later on Wednesday, a Central Macon girls player tested positive for COVID-19, and the Lady Devils went into quarantine protocol. Two days after that on Friday, a Central Macon boys player tested positive, and the Red Devils were also placed into quarantine.
A total of 17 players on the Jackson boys and girls teams, plus two staff members, are in the 14-day quarantine, and games Jackson had scheduled with Americus-Sumter and Monticello have been postponed.
In late September and early October the entire Red Devil football team was quarantined after three Jackson coaches tested positive and a player showed symptoms. That eventually led to all students at Jackson High School transitioning to virtual learning for 10 days. The transition led into fall break and the high school was sanitized over the break and students returned to in-person learning on Oct. 14.
But Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said this situation is different since the positive tests came from another school and the quarantine is precautionary. He did add that since the basketball players went into quarantine, that one of the varsity players became symptomatic over the weekend.
"Basically the rule of thumb on these quarantine situations is that if you're deemed to be a direct contact, then you should quarantine for a specific number of days," Simpson said Dec. 14. "We can't mandate testing for anyone. That's a decision of the parents, but testing is advisable if one become symptomatic.
"We did have one player who became symptomatic over the weekend. That player went and got a test, which is pending, but we have to treat it as a presumed positive. All told, what that means for us is we have 17 students and two staff members who have to quarantine this week.
"We're kind of used to dealing with this now," he added. "We've gotten to the point where we're able to adjust and continue with operating the school. I don't anticipate that this scenario would shut the school down or anything of that nature. It's just part of the reality of what we're dealing with right now."
It doesn't hurt that this is the last week of school before the Christmas/New Year break.
"We are trying our very best to press forward and to get these school days in," Simpson said. "We are just like any other school system or part of the community. We are starting to see an increase in the frequency of positive tests and quarantines that come along with that. It doesn't necessarily mean that the school is the source of transmission. We're just a part of the community like any other organization. So when case numbers go up in the community, you can anticipate that they'll go up in your schools, too. But we continue to work closely with the Department of Health. Their epidemiologists assist with monitoring transmission and place of transmission. We're just hopeful that through our mitigation measures that we are able to maintain operations."
Teachers return on Jan. 5-6 for work days, but students will be out of school until Jan. 7. The superintendent said they are having the same company that sanitized Jackson High in October come in and sanitize all the schools before any staff or students return.
"On Jan. 4 they will be in and they will do the same thing they did in October," Simpson said. "They will come in with the big backpack foggers and every solid surface throughout the district will be sprayed."
As for the basketball teams and their scheduled, Simpson said some reshuffling will have to be done, but that will be worked out.
"We're obviously going to try to respond with the health and safety of our players in mind first," he said. "We'll just continue to monitor our team members for any symptoms and stay in contact with their families and hope that we can get through this without too much impact on the health of our players and staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.