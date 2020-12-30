While their classmates are enjoying the remaining days left in their Christmas break, Jackson basketball players and wrestlers are hard at work back on the courts and mats, preparing for the resumption of their seasons in January.
The Red Devils and Lady Devils saw their final two games in December get postponed after players on the Central Macon teams they played on Dec. 8 tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 17 players on the Jackson boys and girls teams, plus two staff members, were placed in the 14-day quarantine, and games Jackson had scheduled with Americus-Sumter and Monticello have been postponed.
Red Devils
The Red Devils were riding a three-game winning streak, having defeated region opponents Crisp County, Pike County, and Central Macon. They are 3-1 on the season.
They were scheduled to play in the Greenville Classic Tournament on Dec. 28-30, but Coach Virgil Amey said they wouldn’t play since they wouldn’t be able to practice.
“Right now we’re in a two-week shutdown, and since we can’t practice for those two weeks,” Amey said, “I didn’t thing it would be in our best interest to go to Greenville and play in their Christmas tournament with just one or two days of practice.”
Jackson’s quarantine ended last week and they were able to get back on the courts for practice starting Dec. 28.
Amey said he stayed in touch with his players during the quarantine period.
“We had a little conversation here and there,” he said. I sent out some film and got players to look at some film and stuff like that.”
Lady Devils
The Lady Devils were probably ready for a little rest, although not in the way they were required to get it. After winning their first four games of the season, the Lady Devils had dropped their last two to Spalding and Central Macon, and are 4-2 on the season. (The Lady Devils have played two more games than the Red Devils, facing off against Bremen and Spalding.)
Coach Karisma Boykin said she would make sure her players stayed mentally and physically ready to play during the quarantine.
“We’ll definitely be doing virtual workouts online, still connecting in our virtual meetings as well,” she said. “We did that the entire summer because we weren’t able to play summer league. So we did a lot of work outs on virtual. We’ll definitely keep that up now.”
Jackson opens the 2021 portion of the season at home on Tuesday, Jan. 5, hosting region rival Peach County. The Red Devils and Lady Devils host their traditional rivals, the Bulldogs and Lady Dogs of Mary Persons on Friday, Jan. 8. The Tuesday and Friday games begins at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. They host Locust Grove on Saturday, Jan. 9, with games beginning at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling Devils
The wrestling Red Devils were busy before the Christmas break and will remain busy after it. They are scheduled to take part in a wrestling tournament at Locust Grove High School on Jan. 8-9, and then will host Loganville and Athens Academy on Jan. 12.
The Area Duals will be held on Jan. 15-16 at a location to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.