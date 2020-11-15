Jackson FFA.jpg

Jackson High School’s FFA members, Connor Frye, Lukas McGuire, Mariah Jester, and Alisa Gilroy, recently placed 10th in the Area 3 FFA Agribusiness Management Career Development Event (CDE). The virtual event was held on Thursday, Nov. 10. The FFA Agribusiness Management CDE is designed to teach management skills, critical thinking and analytical thinking. It encourages and fosters the education of students in business management. Brandy Austin is Jackson High School’s FFA advisor. The Agribusiness Management Career Development Event is sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau as a special project of the Georgia FFA Foundation. FFA is a national organization of over 73,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

