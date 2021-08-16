The Jackson Red Devils finished a nine-game season last year — thanks to the pandemic — in region 2-AAA with an overall record of 4-5 and a region record of 3-4. Head coach Dary Myricks believes his Red Devils this year have a chance to improve on last year’s season.
“I’m really excited about the potential this team has,” Myricks said. “Overall, when my staff and I talk about this team and what they could potentially do or be, the thing that stands out is that this is a really fun group to coach. These kids have great leadership, they are a great bunch of kids without a lot of sideshow. There is not a lot going on outside of the football field that would distract us from being good football players. Because of that, it has been a blast of a summer and we’re hoping that we have a blast of a fall, because the leadership is good. I was told once that everything goes as leadership goes, so I love what we have as team leadership with our seniors. They are a fantastic group of great kids, so they make it fun for us coaches.”
This year the Red Devils will be facing new challenges, said Myricks, including five new coaches in their first five games:
Aug. 20 — Ola High School, Red Devil Hill,
“Ola, the first game of the year, is going to be a tough one,” Myricks said. “Ola is in the pre-season Top 5 in AAAAA football, even with new coach Ryan Angel. It will be a tough row for us, but that’s what we need to see early. We want to measure ourselves and see what is going on, so we need to be playing against the best competition we can out of pocket, and just see if we can hit, get hit back, and see if we can hit them back again. So I’m excited about that and I think our kids are excited about it.”
Last year’s score: Ola 52, Jackson 28
Aug. 27 — Laney High School, Red Devil Hill
Jackson had originally scheduled Westover from Albany, but had to change to Lucy Laney High School from Augusta. This is the first time Jackson has played Laney, which has a new coach this year, Rashad Dunn. Last year Laney was 4-5 overall and 4-3 in 4-AA and looking for a playoff berth when the GHSA ruled they had an ineligible player because of “undue influence” at a tournament in Florida when the athlete played for a travel football team. GHSA took away the games the player had participated in, changing Laney’s records to 1-8 on the season and 1-6 in the region and costing them a chance at the playoffs.
Sept. 3 — Lamar County, Barnesville
Lamar County has a new coach this year in Jeff Sloan. They were 4-6 overall, 2-4 in 3-AA. Last year it took overtime for Jackson to come out on top.
Last year’s score: Jackson 22, Lamar 21
Sept. 10 — Bye Week
Sept. 17 — Crisp County, Cordele
Crisp County is Jackson’s first region 2-AAA game. Last year Crisp finished second in the region with an overall record of 11-2 and a region record of 5-1.
“Crisp County has a talented group,” Myricks said. “I don’t know what the residual is from last year and who is coming back. They have a new coach, Miguel Patricks, so it is kind of up in the air as to what is going on there.”
Last year’s score: Crisp 40, Jackson 7
Sept. 24 — Pike County, Zebulon
Gerald Holland is Pike’s new coach and athletic director this year. Last year they were 1-7 overall and 0-6 in 2-AAA. When the Red Devils hosted them last year, the Pike coach forfeited the last 5 minutes of the game after one of his players was hurt and had to be transported to the hospital. The player recovered from his injury.
Last year’s score: Jackson 35, Pike 14
Oct. 1 — Central Macon, Red Devil Hill
Last year’s game against Central Macon changed the season for the Red Devils as senior quarterback Carson Biles and senior running back Alex Patrick were both hurt in the game. Biles was lost for the season and Patrick was hampered by an ankle injury for the rest of the season. Central is coached by Joaquin Sample and finished third in the region with an overall record of 6-4 and a region record of 5-1.
Last year’s score: Central 40, Jackson 23
Oct. 8 — Americus-Sumter, Red Devil Hill
With junior quarterback Luke Matthews at the helm and a revamped offensive backfield, the Red Devils played a tough defensive game against Americus-Sumter in Americus to come away with the win last year. Americus-Sumter is coached by Ross Couch and finished the season 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the region.
Last year’s score: Jackson 21, Americus-Sumter 14.
Oct. 15 — Peach County, Fort Valley
Under coach Chad Campbell, Peach County finished first in 2-AAA with an overall record of 9-2, and perfect region record of 6-0. Coach Myrick said he expects much of the same this season.
“At the top of the heap for me right now is Peach County,” he said. “They were young last year and they were good, and you’ve got to imagine that they will be even better. Coach Campbell does such a great job of coaching when it comes to playing hard-nosed football in Fort Valley. The kids grow up knowing what kind of football they have to play, so that you don’t have to teach it, it is understood. When you’re playing somebody like that, you’ve got to be ready to play at their pace and their tempo and meet them where they live, which is hard-nosed, tough football. I think we’re pushing to do that.”
Last year’s score: Peach 44, Jackson 10
Oct. 22 — Mary Persons, Forsyth
If there is one team in the region that Jackson considers its main rival, it is the Mary Persons Bulldogs. Their annual contest is nicknamed “The Backyard Brawl.” Last season the Red Devils came out on top, marking coach Myricks’ first win over Mary Persons in the eight years he has been head coach. He wants to make it two in a row this year.
“We want to put Mary Persons on their ear and we want to go back-to-back,” he said. “It will be a good game, and if we can beat them down in Forsyth on their field, it will be that much better. So that’s what we want to do.”
The Bulldogs may have an extra incentive to win this year, as longtime head coach Dan Pitts, who retired after the 1997 season as the winningest football coach in Georgia, passed away in April. Pitts coached Mary Persons from 1959 to 1997 and amassed 15 region championships and one state championship.
Mary Persons is coached by Brian Nelson. Last year they finished fifth in 2-AAA with an overall record of 5-5 and 3-4.
Oct. 29 — Upton-Lee, Red Devil Hill
Last season the Red Devils had an outside chance at making the playoffs if they could beat the Knights of Upson-Lee in the final game of the season. That didn’t happen, so Jackson has some extra incentive this season. Upson-Lee is coached by Justin Elder and finished fourth in 2-AAA with an overall record of 6-6 and a region record of 3-4.
