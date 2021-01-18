The Jackson Lady Devils and Red Devils will be glad to get back to the friendly confined of the Jackson High gym Friday night as they have been on the road for three straight region games each.
In the first two away games, the Lady Devils lost to Upson-Lee in Thomaston, 74-65, but bounced back to beat Crisp County in Cordele, 54-45.
The Red Devils had trouble getting the ball in the basket in both their games, losing to Upson-Lee, 64-34, and Crisp County, 85-37.
Jackson hit the road again Tuesday to Zebulon to take on Pike County. They will come home on Friday to host Central Macon.
Lady Knights 74
Lady Devils 65
Coach Karisma Boykin said the first half against Upson-Lee on Jan. 12 doomed her Lady Devils, although they made the game closer in the second half.
"We have a bad first half," she said. "We came back to within five points in the last two minutes, but we couldn't get any stops and had to foul to try to play catch up basketball.
Lady Devils 54
Lady Cougars 45
The Lady Devils hosted the Lady Cougars on Dec. 2 and won by 20 points, 69-49. Jackson traveled to Cordele on Jan. 15 to take on Crisp County for the second time this season, and Boykin said it was a tougher game for her team, but they were able to pull out a win.
"It is always easier to play at home in front of a home crowd and families," said Boykin.
"We find out who we really are on the road.
"We'll come back home on Friday and be ready to play Central Macon," she added. "They did beat us early one, so we have to get prepared for them."
Knights 64
Red Devils 34
Coach Virgil Amey said this season is going to be a learning experience for his young Red Devils, who have only two seniors on the team. Their game against Upson-Lee was a prime example.
"Upson-Lee is a solid team," Amey said. "They have enough firepower to get some things done on both ends of the floor. They have good size, steady play at the guard and great interior strength.
"We were overpowered and overmatched," he said. "We couldn't get any stops and the bottom line is we couldn't put the ball in the basket. We're just having trouble scoring."
Cougars 85
Red Devils 37
The Cougars, who finished the regular season in football in 2nd place in 2-AAA, won three playoff games before losing to Pierce County in the semi-finals. Pierce went on to defeat Oconee County for the state AAA title.
Going so deep into football season put Crisp's basketball program back, as the Cougars had to field a team without some of their players. That boded well for the Red Devils on Dec. 2 when Jackson hosted Crisp and was able to come away with a 45-41 victory. But Amey said the difference the Cougar football players made to the basketball team was easily seen last Friday.
"Once Crisp County got their football players back, they were able to do more things at a faster pace than we were able to handle," he said. "We had a hard time adjusting to their size and speed. They played a 1-3-1 zone and made us stay on the perimeter. Once we got inside, they were 6'4", 6'5", and dominated.
"Hopefully we can get back on the level of equality with Pike County," Amey said of their Tuesday night contest. "Not to make excuses, but we're young and inexperienced. We've only got two seniors and a couple of players who played a minimum amount of time last year, so I think as we get close to the end of the season, we should gain more experience."
