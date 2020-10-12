The Jackson Red Devils put the coup de grace to Pike County sports teams Friday night, handing the visiting Pirates a 35-14 defeat. The game ended with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter after a Pike player was hurt on a kickoff return and had to be transported to the hospital, and the Pike County coach forfeited the rest of the game.
The week began on Tuesday, Oct. 5, when the Lady Devils beat the Lady Pirates in softball, 8-7. It went downhill for Pike from there. On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Lady Devils volleyball team clinched their second Area 2-AAA region crown by beating the Lady Pirates in the finals. Also on Thursday, the Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers defeated the Pike County Middle School Lady Pirates, 5-3, to take the Middle George Middle School Athletic League title in softball.
Jackson entered the game Friday night at Red Devil Hill with a 1-1 record, having lost on the road to Ola in the season opener, 52-28, and beating Lamar County at home in overtime, 22-21.
Pike County came in looking for its first win after losses to Lamar County, 43-13, and Upson-Lee, 41-0.
Jackson jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, but Pike rallied in the second and cut the lead to 21-14 by halftime. Rain came down during halftime, but dwindled away in the third quarter. The Red Devils scored once in the third and once in the fourth to take a 35-14 lead before the injury and forfeit.
Coach Dary Myricks said he was happy with the way his Red Devils played in the first quarter and second half, but not the second period when Pike came back.
"I feel like we executed in the first quarter like we worked on in practice," he said. "The second quarter was a huge let down for us - just the penalties and the lack of concentration. I think we got up and then our kids got relaxed and we became undisciplined with holding penalties and jumping offsides. Third quarter we came out and it was a physical game. We attacked and did good on defense and got some stops. That was what we needed.
"The Pike County kids were playing good and playing hard, and we hope that young man is alright," Myricks said. "It is unfortunate the way the game ended, but I thought we played better in the second half."
Jackson honored its seniors in band, cheerleading, football and NJROTC before the game. The Red Devils continued the honor by sending all 17 seniors out as team captains, with Alex Patrick handling the coin toss.
Jackson took the kickoff, with Dennis Foster returning it 10 yards to the Jackson 30. The Red Devils started a 13-play drive down the field. The biggest play of the drive came on fourth and 8 at the Pike 42, when QB Carson Biles hit Cameron Edwards outside for a 12-yard gain and a first down to keep the drive alive. It ended with Patrick going in from one yard out for the score. Peyton Zimmerman added the extra point, and with 8:38 left in the first quarter, Jackson was on top, 7-0.
Pike took the kickoff, but didn't go far and punted from its own endzone, with the ball being downed at the Pirates' 43.
It took the Red Devils just three runs by Patrick and Victavion Henderson to put another score on the board. The big run came on second and 6 from the Pike 23 when Patrick took the direct snap and went off tackle. It looked like he would be stopped at the 10-yard-line, but the senior runningback kept digging and refused to stop, dragging defenders the last 10 yards for the score. With the kick by Zimmerman, Jackson took a 14-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter.
Pike again found itself going nowhere and punted the ball away. Foster took the kick at his own 35 and crossed over the field and down the sideline for a 65-yard return for a score. Zimmerman's kick gave the Red Devils a 21-0 lead with 2:30 left in the first period.
The Pirates started their first scoring drive on the ensuing kickoff and took it into the second quarter. The kickoff was a squib kick that was downed at the Pike 44. The Pirates went 66 yards on 14 plays, with QB Gage Lee hitting Diamien Loveless in the corner of the endzone for a 16-yard TD strike. With the kick, Pike was on the board, 21-7, with 8:17 left in the first half.
After a 25-yard kickoff return by Okemus Grier, the Red Devils started at their own 40. It was two steps forward, one step back as they would move down the field, then have a holding penalty or an illegal block flag push them back. On third and 5 at the Pike 25, a bad snap ended the drive as a Pirate fell on the loose ball.
Pike took over and went down the field on seven plays, with Jakilen King going 10 yards up the middle for the score. With the kick, Pike trailed 21-14 with 2:21 left in the half.
Grier took the kickoff for the Red Devils at their 15, cut across the field and outraced the defenders down the sidelines for an apparent touchdown. But a flag for a block in the back brought the ball back out to the Pike 25. Jackson got the ball down to the 16 before a fumbled handoff cost them 9 yards back to the Pike 24. A fourth down pass went incomplete and Pike got the ball back with 19 seconds left.
A good defensive play by Jackson Smith saved a possible touchdown when he batted the pass down on a bomb from Lee to Loveless, and the Red Devils went into the half ahead 21-14.
Pike took the kickoff to start the second half, and Jackson's defense got its game back into gear, shutting down the Pirates on three plays, with the fourth being a punt that was downed at the Jackson 45.
It was Patrick and his blockers' show on the next drive, as he took the direct snap on every one of the five-play drive. On third and 3 at the Pike 37, Patrick went up the middle, cut off tackle through a huge hole and ran for a 37-yard score. With Zimmerman's kick, the Red Devils were up, 28-14, with 8:11 left in the third.
Pike started its next drive on its own 25 after the kickoff. The Pirates took 14 plays to move to the Red Devil 35. Jackson's Felix Hixon proved to be their downfall. The big defensive lineman got his first sack of the game early in the drive, then added a second sack of Lee for a six-yard loss back to the Jackson 41, and Pike was forced to punt, with the short kick going out of bounds at the Jackson 30.
The Red Devils took over with 33 seconds left in the third and moved into the final period before being forced to punt it back to the Pirates. Pike went 17 yards on seven plays, then punted it back, with the ball being downed on the Jackson 15.
The Red Devils began what would be their final drive of the night, going 85 yards on eight plays, with Patrick running it in from 3 yards out. With the kick, Jackson led 35-14 with 5:39 left in the game.
On the ensuring kickoff, Pike's Trent Lackey took the ball and headed upfield. He was hit hard by a pair of Red Devils at the 25, went down and didn't get up. Team personnel and EMTs's rushed out to his aid. While they worked on him, both the Pirates and Red Devils prayed on the sidelines. Lackey was placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. He received a big cheer from the crowd when he raised both of his arms and gave victory signs. According to Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin, Lackey was checked out at a local hospital and released to go home later Friday night.
The Pike County Coach Brad Webber talked to the officials and decided to forfeit the rest of the game.
Patrick led the rushing with 165 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Victavion Henderson had 4 carries for 80 yards, Grier had 1 carry for 21 yards, and Biles had 1 carry for minus 3 yards on a bad snap.
Biles went 5-14-0 for 43 yards in passing. Edwards was his only receiver with 5 catches for 43 yards.
Foster had the TD scoring punt return for 65 yards and a kickoff return for 10 yards. Grier had two kickoff returns for 110 yards.
The Red Devils committed 8 penalties for 75 yards, the biggest one being a block in the back that negated a kickoff return for a touchdown by Grier.
Jackson travels to Macon to take on Central Macon Friday night. The Chargers are 2-0 after starting their season late. They beat Westside, 12-7, on Sept. 18, and shocked Mary Person Friday night, 36-20.
