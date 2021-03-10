The Jackson High School golf teams are 1-1 on the young season after losing their first matches against Mary Persons last week, then coming back to beat Alcovy High in their second matches.
Both the boys and girls teams have a variety of veterans and rookies.
Mike Eason is the coach of the Red Devils and saiid he had five golfers to work with.
“We graduated a bunch of guys,” Eakin said. “We have Thomas Fisher and Thomas Love, who have played before, and then we have three other guys — Connor Frye, and brothers Levi and Princeton Radford — who are basically beginning players.
“We’re young and we’re really trying to learn how to play, and they are getting better at it. It’s a hard time and takes a lot of time to get better. We’ll see how we do and as we start playing matches our scores will get better and we’ll learn how to play a little bit more.”
Randall Wilder is the coach of the Lady Devils, and said he has a good group of five players and two more who are still learning to play.
“We have a couple who are in their fourth year,” Wilder said. “Arden Wilder is No. 1 and Marlee Stone is No. 2. They’ve been playing for four years. Then we have Emily Hysen, who joined us last year. She’s a senior.
“Krupa Patel is a junior, and she’s in her second year. Sammie Patterson is a promising freshman. We’ve got a good group of five and it is senior-laden, so they’re excited about finishing on a strong note for their senior year.”
Lorelai Norwood and Shekinah Regist round out the Lady Devils this year.
