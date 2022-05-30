Two region realignments by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) late last year moved Jackson High School left football coach Dary Myricks scrambling to work out the Red Devils’ schedule of games for this fall.
The first realignment in November moved Jackson out of 2-AAA and into 5-AAA, where its opponents for the next two years would have been Carver and Douglass high schools in Atlanta, Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Salem High School in Rockdale County, and Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone.
But that changed in December thanks to several private schools leaving the GHSA for the Georgia Independent School Association. The GHSA decided to do a second realignment and they combined Class A Private and Public and applied the 3.0 multiplier to schools under the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) count of 550 in student enrollment. This resulted in upward movement throughout classes A, AA and AAA.
With the multiplier, some schools that were in Single-A are now in Double-A, and some schools that were in Double-A are now in Triple-A. And with that movement, it became necessary to realign the regions again, and Jackson found itself back in 2-AAA as part of a five-team region with Pike County, Upson-Lee, Mary Persons, and Peach County.
What that means is in a 10-game regular season football schedule, the Red Devils will play six non-region teams, and only four region opponents. For this fall, coach Myricks has loaded the schedule with some new teams, including two from 5-AAA, the region Jackson almost ended up in, taking on Sandy Creek on Sept. 23 and Douglass on Sept. 30.
Schedule
• Aug. 25 - Jackson opens the season on the road in Clayton County, taking on the Lovejoy Wlidcats. Last season Lovejoy was 5-6 overall, 2-3 in region 4-AAAAAA. They finished 4th in their region and lost to Buford in the first round of the state playoffs.
• Sept. 2 - The Red Devils are again on the road, this time in Henry County taking on the Ola /Mustangs. This will be the third year in a row Jackson and Ola hve faced off. The Mustangs won the first two games, including last year’s 27-26 comeback. Ola was 5-6 lsst season, 4-3 in region 4-AAAAA. They finished 4th in their region and lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Whitewater.
• Sept. 9 - Jackson heads back to Henry County for the third game of the season against the Union Grove (UG) Wolverines. Last year UG was 6-5 overall and 4-3 in region 4-AAAAA. They finished 3rd in their region and lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Starrs Mill.
• Sept. 16 - The Red Devils first home game will be against their neighbors, the Lamar County (LC) Trojans. Last season LC beat Jackson 35-24. The Trojans were 6-4 overall, but only 3-3 in region 3-AA and finished 5th.
• Sept. 23 - Jackson will host the Sandy Creek Patriots in the first game the two teams have played against each other since 2011 when they were in the same region. Last season the Patriots were 9-2 overall and 6-1 in region 5-AAA. They finished 3rd in their region and lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Dawson County.
• Sept. 30 - In what will be their first meeting, the Red Devils host the Douglass Astros from Atlanta. Douglass was 2-9 overall last season and finished 7th in region 5-AAA with a 2-6 record.
• Oct. 10 - What has become known as the “Backyard Brawl” returns to Jackson as the Red Devils host their arch-rivals, the Mary Persons Bulldogs. Two years ago in Jackson, coach Myricks got his first win against Mary Persons, 28-27, after the Bulldogs had scored a last second touchdown and trailed by one. Jackson stopped a two-poiny try to take the win. Last year in Forsyth, the Bulldogs won on a last second controversial TD pass. The receiver’s foot clearly came down on the line and should have been ruled out of bounds, but the officials signaled it a touchdown then fled the field. Mary Persons was 7-2 overall and 5-2 in region 2-AAA. They finished 3rd in the region and lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Burke County.
• Oct. 14 - Jackson travels to Thomaston to face Upson-Lee in their second region contest. Last year the Red Devils defeated the Knights 52-23. Upson-Lee was 4-6 overall last season and finihsed 5th in Region 2-AAA with a 3-4 record.
• Oct. 21 - The Red Devils travel to Zebulon for the second straight year to take on their region foes, the Pike County Pirates. Last season Jackson beat Pike 45-14. The Pirates were 3-7 overall and finished 6th in region 2-AAA with a 2-5 record.
• Oct. 28 - Bye Week
• Nov. 4 - After an extra week to rest, Jackson hosts the Peach County Trojans in the final regular season region game. Last year Peach took a questionable 32-28 win over the Re Devils after an official’s overly quick whistle negated what would have been Jackson’s winning touchdown pass. Peach was 8-4 overall and 6-1in region 2-AAA. They finished 2nd in the region. They played nine regular season games, and defeated Morgan County in the first round of the state playoffs, beat Monroe Area in the second round, and lost to Pierce County in the third round.
