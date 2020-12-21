COVID-19 has brought about many changes this year in the ways people celebrate life, their faith, and each other. This past weekend, Jackson First Baptist Church gave those who have been cooped up at home a chance to get out and drive through their Journey to Bethlehem.
"There has been so much negative this year out there," said Pastor Keith Joseph. "The Bible says that when Christ came, the angels were crying 'Peace on Earth!' So this year we gave people who have been sheltering in place an opportunity to get out. They didn't have to get out of their vehicle at all and they could hear and relive the greatest story the world has ever heard - the gospel of Jesus Christ and his coming."
Journey to Bethlehem told the story of Jesus Christ from birth to death to resurrection. Joseph said originally it was going to a much larger presentation, but because of the pandemic and people being sick, it was reduced to five scenes.
When visitors arrived, they were given a piece of paper describing the scenes and letting them know the narration could be found on the church website.
Keith described the scenes.
"The first scene was of Mary hearing from the angel when she first heard the news," he said.
"The second scene was the scene of the manger itself with the birth of the Christ child, with the angels and wise men present.
"During the drive, they heard the stories of Christ's life, and then the third scene was in the upper room, with the Lord's Supper with Jesus and his disciples.
"Then they dri=ove around and the next scene was the scene of the cross where Christ gave his live for us.
"At the final scene, they heard the good news that Jesus was resurrected from the grave.
"At the end of that, we encouraged people to understand what Christmas is all about. It is about peace on earth and Christ, and about giving to other people. We just wanted to give to the community."
Jackson FBC offered the drive through for three nights, but also made a video presentation of it on Sunday night so that those who could not attend could go to the church website at JacksonFBC.com
