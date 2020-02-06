Three Jackson Fire Department firefighters were honored by the Jackson City Council Feb. 4 for their efforts to rescue a young boy from a burning house and for providing medical treatment for his badly burned sister until EMS arrived.
Aiden McNutt, 12, died following a fire at a house at 1513 Ga. Highway 42 South near Indian Springs on the morning of Jan. 26. His sister, Naveah, 16, was badly burned.
Jackson Fire Department Engine 11 arrived on scene along with a Butts County Fire Department engine, and Chief Harvey Norris said at the city council meeting that firefighters Ed Marcus Roddy, Tyler Ledford and Lenny Rivers performed a search and rescue mission to find Aiden.
"They did an exceptional job, above and beyond, trying to save a young man's life and then doing medical treatment on the young lady before they transported her to the hospital," Norris said.
"When they got there, the house was heavily involved. They made an interior attack to search and rescue and try to get the young man out of the house. They did successfully do that. Then they knocked the fire down and transported the little boy and the little girl, who was already outside the house.
"They did their job and we're very proud of these three young men. We do a lot of training and they put that training to work that morning."
Norris added that Naveah, who was life-flighted to Grady Hospital with 3rd degree burns, is doing better, but has a long road of recovery ahead of her.
Mayor Kay Pippin said when she speaks to second and third grade students every year, she explains to them what the city does and the services it provides.
"When I tell those young citizens that 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while they are sleeping, that there are firemen and policemen that are on watch making sure they are safe at all times," Pippin said. "You can visibly see how relieved and the look on their faces these youngsters show when I say that.
"And when you think about how blessed we are to be Americans, and how blessed we are to live in a community where we do feel safe all of the time, it is because of first responders," she added. "I think the greatest thing that has ever been said about first responders is that when something bad happens, while the rest of us are running in the opposite direction, first responders are running toward the problem, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for that."
Mayor Kay Pippin then presented Roddy, Ledford and Rivers with certificates of recognition for their bravery and meritorious service.
