Firefighters from Jackson and Butts County spent more than three hours battling and containing a house fire at 567 McDonough Road late Friday afternoon, Apr. 15. Smoke could be seen billowing up into the air from more than a mile away.
Jackson Fire Chief Harvey Norris said the call came in at 3:47 p.m., and firefighters remained on the scene until after 7 p.m.
Norris said some type of construction was being done on the back porch of the wood frame house and it appears the fire started there, although they have not determined the actual cause of the fire. It spread throughout the interior of the house, with the chief saying about 45% of the structure was burned, with the rest suffering smoke and water damage.
Firefighters fought the blaze both inside and outside the house, keeping the fire contained to the building and keeping it from spreading to nearby homes and other structures.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
