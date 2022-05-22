CARROLLTON - With just three athletes representing them, the Jackson Red Devils took 9th place in team scoring out of the 109 teams that sent athletes to the GHSA Class AAA State Track and Field Championships held May 12-14 in Carrollton.
Carlos Barlow, Okemus Grier and Dawson Livingston represented Jackson, with Barlow and Livingston competing in two events each, and Grier competing in one. All three medaling in their competitions. At the state meet, the top eight finishers in each event medaled and received points toward the team scoring.
Results:
• Dawson Livingston
Discus - 3rd Place, 154 feet, 11 inches (personal best).
Shot Put - 4th Place, 50 feet, 1 inch.
• Okemus Grier
Triple Jump - 4th Place, 43 feet, 7 inches, (Grier tied for 3rd Place, but lost a tie breaker and was awarded 4th Place).
• Carlos Barlow
Long Jump - 5th Place, 21 feet, 7 inches.
110 Meter Hurdles - 6th Place, 15.24 seconds.
Livingston is a senior this year and will be competing on the collegiate level next year for Berry College in Rome, but both Barlow and Grier are juniors and will be back to compete again next season.
