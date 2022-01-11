The Jackson wrestling Red Devils finished in 4th place in the Area Duals held at Pike County High School on Jan. 8. Pike County was 1st, Mary Persons was 2nd, and Upson-Lee was 3rd.
“Highlights for the team were Dawson Livington, our heavyweight senior going undefeated on the day (4-0), and Javian McCall also went undefeated (2-0),” said coach Travis Elrod. “We had a close match against the first seed, Pike, but we’re missing some people due to injuries in the lower weight classes, so we had a hard time keeping up.”
Elrod said they went in with a goal of advancing to the next round, which is the sectional duals, and Jackson advanced with its 4th place finish. The Red Devils will head to Rockmart on Jan. 15, where they will face Rockmart, Ringgold and Franklin high schools. The winner of the sectional duals will advance to the state dual championships in Macon.
The Area Traditional tournament will be held at Upson-Lee on Jan. 29. The difference in the Duals and the Traditional is that the Duals are for teams, and Traditional is for individual wrestlers, although Elrod said team scores are kept there as well.
“Traditional is each kid basically wrestling for themselves,” he said. “They still keep team scores, but it is scored differently. That way, if you have a really good wrestler on a team that is not that good, the wrestler can keep advancing and actually win an individual state championship. So there are two different state championships.”
The state championships will be held at the Macon Coliseum on Feb. 10-12.
