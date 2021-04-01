Jackson Elementary School students are encouraged to keep reading at home through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and Reading is Fundamental Program (RIF). A grant of $11,300 was provided in order to buy every student at Jackson Elementary six books. Students received three books to take home for spring break, and three more will be given for summer reading.
RIF’s Books for Ownership reading program enables students to select new, age appropriate books to take home and own. Over 40 million children nationwide have had the opportunity to experience the power and excitement of the Books for Ownership program and we are thrilled to offer this program to the students of Jackson Elementary. The Jackson Elementary School family can not thank Dollar General Literacy Foundation and Reading is Fundamental enough!
