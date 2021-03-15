Jackson Elementary School students celebrated Dr. Seuss the entire week of March 1-5. Activities of the week included:
• Monday - Green Eggs and Ham Day - wear green
• Tuesday - Cat in the Hat day - hat day
• Wednesday - Wacky Wednesday - tacky day
• Thursday - Fox in Socks day - craziest socks
• Friday - Sleep Book - pajama day
Each day students listened to a read aloud of each story performed by Library Media Specialist Carol Cabral. All students received a Cat in the Hat paper hat to wear on hat day.
Drawings for prizes were televised daily on the morning news with students and faculty winning Dr. Seuss prizes such as pencils, pens, erasers, clipboards, and bookmarks.
Students also watched Dr. Todd Simpson, Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and JES Principal Heather Stamoules read aloud Dr. Seuss stories!
