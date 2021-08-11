Jackson Elementary School was put on lockdown for a short time Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, due to a potentially threatening situation in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement responded and within 10 minutes of initiating the lockdown, school officials were advised it was safe to resume normal operations.
The Butts County School System sent the following email to parents and stakeholders of Jackson Elementary:
“At approximately 1:30 pm on August 11, local authorities notified administrators at JES to initiate immediate emergency lockdown measures due to a potential threat nearby. Law enforcement responded to a call regarding a dispute in a residential area near the campus of Jackson Elementary.
“The staff at JES initiated emergency lockdown procedures for a short period of time. Within approximately 10 minutes, law enforcement advised school officials that it was safe to resume normal operations. All students and staff are safe, and at no time was there a direct threat to the students or staff at JES.
“Please be assured that the safety of all students and staff in BCSS is our top priority. We will always take the greatest precaution to ensure that our students and staff are safe at all times.”
According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, after 911 received a call referencing a person armed in the apartments on Blake Ave., across the street from Jackson Elementary, the decision was made to put the school on lockdown. The Sheriff’s Office handles security at the schools.
Jackson Police handled the call, and Chief James Morgan said it was basically a family feud that had started over the weekend. He said everyone calmed down when police arrived and that no weapons were found. He said the argument was resolved peacefully and no one was arrested.
