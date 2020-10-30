Jackson Elementary School Principal Heather Stamoules and her staff celebrated Halloween by dressing up on Friday, Oct. 30, as characters from the 1956 book, The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and the 1996 Disney film, 101 Dalmatians. Stamoules dressed as the main antagonist of the book and film, Cruella de Vil, and her staff dressed as the dalmatians.
