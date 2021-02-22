The Jackson Diamond Devils are looking to improve on both sides of the ball after losing their first three games of the season by a combined score of 45-9. A fourth game was rained out.
Jackson opened its season on the road at Locust Grove on Feb. 17, losing 14-4.
The Red Devils were set for their first home game against Hampton on Feb. 18, but Mother Nature had other plans and the game was rained out.
Jackson held its Diamond Day fundraiser against East Coweta and Jones County on Feb. 20, selling delicious plates of barbecue during the three games.
The Red Devils took on the Indians of East Coweta in the first contest. East Coweta jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the 1st inning, but Jackson came back to tie the game in the 2nd inning.
Jackson Smith led off with a single to center. After two flyouts, Walker Carawan was hit by a pitch and Chase Harris drew a walk to load the bases. Darian Berry hit a grounded to short, but a throwing error to first allowed Berry to reach safely and Smith to score. After a pitching change, Camden Minor drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game.
East Coweta retook the lead in the 3rd inning, 3-2, and put the game away in the 4th with 9 runs on 4 hits, including a solo homerun to start the inning, 3 walks, a hit batter, and 1 error.
Ahead 12-2, the Indians added another run in the top of the 5th.
But Jackson did not go quietly, adding three more runs of its own in the bottom of the 5th. With one out, Miner and Ben Gervasio both singled, and Miner scored on a double by Dustin Sullivan. Following a strikeout for the second out, the runners were going when Dalton Smith hit a grounder to short. The throw to first was dropped, and both Gervasio and Sullivan were able to plate to close the score to 13-5.
The Indians added another run in the 6th and five more in the 7th to take a 19-5 lead.
Jackson got one more run in the bottom of the 7th. Miner singled for his second hit of the day, stole second, reached third on a groudout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sullivan.
The game ended with East Coweta on top, 19-6.
After the Indians downed the Jones County Greyhounds, 15-5 in the second game, the Hounds shut out Jackson in the finale, 12-0.But the But the Red Devils have time to get their offense and defense in gear before region games begin on March 9. They traveled to Hampton on Tuesday, host Spalding County on Thursday, with game time at 5:55 p.m., and travel to Eastside in Covington for a doubleheader with Eastside and Lakeside-Evans on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.