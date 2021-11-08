The Jackson Red Devils made their way into the state AAA football playoffs by defeating the Upson-Lee Knights 52-23 in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 5. Jackson travels to Thomson near Augusta on Nov. 12 to take on the Thomson Bulldogs, No 1 in region 4-AAA with a perfect 6-0 record.
It was Senior Night at Red Devil Hill last Friday night, and also the last game in the current stands, which are being torn down and replaced as part of a major renovation to Red Devil Hill. Jackson made it a memorable game, with fans on the edge of their seats in the first half as the Red Devils failed to take advantage of three Knight fumbles and a turnover on downs. Still, at the half, Jackson led 21-7, but coach Dary Myricks told his players in the locker room it wasn’t pretty.
“I told them we were squandering opportunities,” he said. “It’s what we’ve been doing to ourselves all year. I really feel like we’re a solid football team that finds ways to get in its own way, instead of finishing people. We have five consecutive turnovers defensively and we ended up with 21 points. That game, I felt like, should have easily been running clock at the half, not just because of us, but because of the way they were playing, putting the ball on the ground. We just didn’t seize opportunities, and I was really upset with that.”
In the second half the defense continued to make things happen, despite a couple of long touchdown runs by Upson-Lee, and the offense got into gear, racking up 31 more points.
“We came out in the second half and took advantage of some opportunities,” Myricks said. “We finished some things. And we played a lot better. We played poorly at the quarterback spot in the first half, and in the second half those guys came out and played a lot better. We just missed too many opportunities in the first half.”
Jackson took the opening kickoff and on the first play of the game, Okemus Grier Jr. took the handoff, went through a huge hole off-tackle and was gone for a 67-yard touchdown. With Peyton Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led 7-0 with just 15 seconds gone in the game.
The Red Devils got the ball back on the second play after the kickoff when the Knights fumbled at their own 13, but could do nothing on offense, and Zimmerman’s 30-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
The Knights drove to the Jackson 38, then fumbled again, with the Red Devils recovering, but four plays later they punted it back.
The Red Devil defense held Upson-Lee short of a first down at their own 34, and Jackson took over on downs, but gave up the ball after going nowhere again.
On the next series, the Knights fumbled for the third time, with Jackson recovering at the U-L 22. Grier took the direct snap this time and went off-tackle for a 22-yard score. With the kick Jackson had a 14-0 with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Knights punted the ball away as the second quarter took over. Three plays later, Luke Matthews hit Chance Goddin down the sidelines with a 40-yard pass. Goddin caught the ball at the 10 and the defender hit him at the 3 and knocked the ball loose and into the end zone. Goddin fell on the ball for the touchdown. With the kick, Jackson led 21-0 with 10:02 left in the half.
Upson-Lee finally got on the board with 5:35 left in the half as their running back was stopped at the half-yard line but stuck his hand and the ball over the goal line for the score. With the kick, the score was 21-7.
The Knights had one more scoring opportunity, but Jackson stopped it when the QB was hit and fumbled at the Jackson 20, with the Red Devils recovering with 26 seconds left.
Upson-Lee took the kickoff to start the second half and got to the 50-yard-line and fumbled again, with Jackson recovering at its own 47. For the third time, Grier got the ball and the score, this time a 53-yard run. With the kick Jackson led 28-7 with 9:32 left in the third.
But on the Knights’ first play after the kickoff, the QB swept the end for 80 yards and a touchdown. A 2-point PAT cut the lead to 28-15 with 9:20 left.
Jackson took the kickoff and marched 65 yards on nine plays, with Dawson Livingston going in from 2 yards out for the score. With the kick the Red Devils extended the lead to 35-15 with 6:06 left in the third.
Upson-Lee had their own 86-yard drive, with the QB again sweeping the end for a 45-yard TD run. With another 2-point PAT, the lead was down to 35-23 with 3:24 left. But was would be as close as the Knights would get.
The next Jackson drive went 52 yards on seven plays and ended with a 34-yard field goal by Zimmerman to up the lead to 38-23 with 1:11 left in the third.
U-L started a 10-play drive that went into the final period and ended when Grier intercepted a pass at the Jackson 7. Three plays later, Matthews hit Cameron Edwards with a 90-yard touchdown pass. Edwards caught it at the U-L 40, broke a tackle, and sped into the end zone. With the kick Jackson led 45-23.
The Knights' next drive bogged down and they tried a desperation pass on 4th and 10 at their own 35, but the ball fell into the hands of Livingston for the interception. He returned it to the 15. From there. J.T. McKibben and Livingston got it down to the 1, and E’Tavious Potts took it in for the final score. With the kick, Jackson had the win, 52-23.
After the celebration, Myricks told his Red Devils in the playoffs, everybody is 0-0.
“You can throw all the records out the door,” he said. “Everybody is one game, single game elimination. It doesn’t matter if you are 10-0, if you’re 3-5 or 5-5, it’s either win or go home, and welcome to the playoffs.”
Thomson is 9-1 on the season, 6-0 in region 4-AAA. They are a high-scoring team coached by Michael Youngblood and are ranked 6th in AAA.
But Myricks feels with the toughness of 2-AAA that his Red Devils can compete with anybody.
“We’ve seen teams in our region that are really competitive, so it isn’t a situation where we don’t feel like we’re not able to compete,” he said. “I think our region is really competitive, and I think any team in our region is a tough out. So I think there is no advantage except they’re at home and we have to travel, but I really feel like we’ve competed at a level where we can go and compete with anybody.”
