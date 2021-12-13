A covid vaccine incentive program implemented Oct. 1 by the city of Jackson, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Butts County Health Department, and local businesses has paid off by getting county residents vaccinated against Covid. More than 550 people vaccinated by the health department have received $50 vouchers that can be used at 11 different local businesses in Jackson. That is 73% of the total number of people vaccinated since the program began.
Mayor Kay Pippin and the Jackson City Council approved a plan at their Sept. 7 meeting to invest up to $50,000 of funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan to fund the vouchers for those receiving vaccinations from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 of this year. Pippin said the promotion was an incentive to get those had “hestitated, resisted or delayed” in getting a vaccine to go ahead and do so.
“It’s time for the unvaccinated to not only care about themselves,” she said at the meeting, “but care even more about their loved ones, colleagues in the work place, our children and neighbors and get vaccinated!”
When the program began Oct. 1, 31% of Butts County residents had been vaccinated, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of Dec. 10, 34% of county residents are vaccinated. Based on population, that’s about 755 people. With the the health department having given out 550 vouchers, that means the voucher program has accounted for 73% of those vaccinated since Oct. 1.
"Thank you to the city of Jackson for allowing us to administer this program,” said Butts County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Durden. “The Chamber of Commerce is concerned about the health and safety of our citizens and was happy to help the city administer this program. Also, many thanks to the Butts County Health Department for their partnership and the participating Jackson businesses for a successful effort to encourage citizens to get the Covid vaccine."
Durden noted that the program ends on Friday, Dec. 31 and that anyone who has received a voucher must use it by then.
“Thus far, 200 Butts County residents who received their Covid vaccines from the Butts County Health Department have used their vouchers,” she said. “If you have not used your Jackson Covid vaccine voucher, please do so on or before Dec. 31, 2021. The vouchers may be used at any one of the following participating Jackson businesses:
• ACE Hardware of Jackson
• Colwell Banker Bullard Realty
• The Brickery
• Jackson Heating & Cooling
• Moye’s Pharmacy – Jackson location
• Rental Solutions
• Stananco Tire & Power, Inc.
• Badcock Home Furniture – Jackson
• Behavioral Health Group - Jackson
• Katie Morgan, LMT (located at Textures Salon)
• McDonald’s - Jackson
It is not too late for Butts County residents to get a Covid vaccine from the Butts County Health Department and receive a voucher to be used at a participating Jackson business. Schedule an appointment online at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ or call 888-457-0186 to schedule your Covid vaccine.
The Jackson Covid Vaccine Program is administered by the Mainstreet Committee of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the Jackson Covid Vaccine Incentive Program, visit the Chamber’s website at: https://members.buttschamber.com/events/details/city-of-jackson-covid-voucher-program-263
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.