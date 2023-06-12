FormerFirstBaptist.jpeg

The Jackson City Council has passed an ordinance that states a property where a church stands, such as the former site of Jackson First Baptist Church, must remain as a church under new ownership unless the council approves a rezoning.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

The Jackson City Council passed several ordinances during its Tuesday, June 3 meeting, including an ordinance that states a property where a church stands must remain as a church under new ownership unless the council approves a rezoning.

The passage of Ordinance 2023-016 affects 21 parcels in the city.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.