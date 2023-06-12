The Jackson City Council passed several ordinances during its Tuesday, June 3 meeting, including an ordinance that states a property where a church stands must remain as a church under new ownership unless the council approves a rezoning.
The passage of Ordinance 2023-016 affects 21 parcels in the city.
“Basically we are establishing protection so that someone can’t buy a property that was a church and convert it to something other than a church without approval of the council,” said Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic.
The council also approved an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance in regards to sign regulations, construction and maintenance and illumination and lighting for establishments located in the area defined as the Jackson Square Business and Entertainment District. The sign code covers the size of signs, the material they can be made of, whether they can contain lighting and more.
“We are trying to create standards where businesses can’t just get a piece of vinyl and slap it up,” said Redic in past discussion of the sign ordinance changes. “The final product we are trying to get rid of is that flat face. There is a provision (for businesses) on the square for artisans for signs that are not manufactured.”
A copy of the updated sign regulations can be obtained from City Hall.
Ordinance 2023-18 that amends the lot and building size for commercial and manufacturing developments was also approved. C-1 zoning now requires at least three-fourths of an acre lot, a minimum lot width of 100 feet and must be at least 1,050 square feet. C-2 zoning now requires at least three-fourths of an acre lot, a minimum lot width of 100 feet and must be at least 1,050 square feet. M-1 and M-2 zoning now require at least a 3-acre lot, a minimum lot width of 300 feet and be at least 5,000 square feet. A public hearing was held on this topic before the council voted.
Ordinance 2023-019 that defines small box discount stores and requires these stores be separated from another small box discount store by a minimum of 5 miles was also passed. This change will “avoid over-concentration” of these retail stores that traditionally offer convenience and consumer goods at a cost of $10 or less per item. A public hearing was held on this topic before the council voted.
The council also passed Ordinance 2023-020 that amends the city’s charter to reapportion the districts for elected members of the City Council. Redic explained that at the end of every 10th year, the census is recounted and the state declares the district lines and balances the number of registered voters. A public hearing was held on this topic before the council voted.
Ordinance 2023-021, an ordinance that designates who can write citations for violations in the city, was also passed by the council. The ordinance now states that the chief of police and all police officers, the code enforcement officer, the director of public works, the zoning administrator, the city clerk, the fire chief and the fire marshal all have authority to issue citations.
The Council also read Ordinance 2023-022 for the first time. The ordinance proposes to amend the Jackson Code of Ordinances in regards to the authority and responsibility sections of the street lighting program. The ordinance will be read again before voted upon in the future.
The council also passed Resolution 2023-014 that sets the pay scale of a Jackson Police Department cadet, a police officer who is not yet a certified police officer, at the same rate as a certified police officer. Redic said this change will help with recruitment of new officers. JPD cadets are required to take the steps to become a certified officer upon hiring.
The council voted to postpone voting on Resolution 2023-015 based on a motion from Councilman Don Cook who wanted to vote on the issue during the June 20 meeting in the hopes that the entire council is in attendance.
The resolution would designate $100,000 of SPLOST funds as matching funds for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to install playground equipment at Pepperton Park. The grant is pending.
“One of my top priorities is that all of our communities have access to public parks,” said Mayor Carlos Duffey. “Pepperton has become a very active community with the walking trail, and a playground would be a nice addition.”
Councilwoman Beth Weaver recalled the early stages of the Pepperton Park.
“Originally we planned to have a place for the older residents to go and walk,” she said. “We wanted to make a place where they could go and walk and eat lunch, and a lot of thought was put into it. But the community has more children in it now, and the children do need a place to play.”
In new business, the council approved the final subdivision plat for Phase One of Valley Place subdivision contingent on the receipt of the property maintenance bond.
Holly Bailey, the city’s administrative and finance director, told the council the city has provided $30,000 in earnest money toward the purchase of the Bank of America building on the corner of Mulberry Street and Third Street. The total purchase price is $300,000.
In closing comments, Jackson resident and Vietnam War veteran Howard Bostwick told the council he thinks the park set to be built at the corner of Oak Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive should be dedicated to Butts County’s Vietnam veterans.
Zorah Adams, a rising fourth-grader at Stark Elementary School, attended the council meeting to help Mayor Duffey lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Councilmen Ricky Johnson and Lewis Sims were not in attendance. The next meeting of the Jackson City Council is set for Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.
