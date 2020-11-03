Mayor Kay Pippin and the Jackson City Council are pleased to announce the confirmation of two new members of the city’s Board of Appeals and the re-appointment of two others.
“We’re excited to expand our Board of Appeals with two new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to the work of this important board,” said Pippin, “and the reappointment of two members who have served the city well for several years.”
The Board of Appeals is a five-member group whose main responsibility is to hear appeals from any person substantially aggrieved by any decision of the Zoning Enforcement Officer and the Building Inspector, or general zoning issues which are not specifically addressed in existing ordinances.
The two new board members are Cheryl Hilderbrand and Henry Kitchens. The new board members will be joining re-appointed Board members Robert Green and Sam Thurman, and current board member, Mack Davis.
“The newly constituted board represents a variety of experts from several walks of life and all members are long time residents with vested interests in the City of Jackson,” said Pippin.
The board meets as needed and all meetings are publicized and open to the public. Board members serve three-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.