JACKSON — After hearing about a town in another state roughly the same size as Jackson that set a record by have 150 volunteers turn out to pick up trash, Mayor Carlos Duffey challenged the residents of Jackson earlier this year to beat that record by having 151 volunteers turn out for a clean up day.

Last Saturday morning, Duffey got his record as more than 150 people took part in the Neiron Ball Day of Service, which included picking up trash along city streets.

