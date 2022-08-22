JACKSON — After hearing about a town in another state roughly the same size as Jackson that set a record by have 150 volunteers turn out to pick up trash, Mayor Carlos Duffey challenged the residents of Jackson earlier this year to beat that record by having 151 volunteers turn out for a clean up day.
Last Saturday morning, Duffey got his record as more than 150 people took part in the Neiron Ball Day of Service, which included picking up trash along city streets.
Neiron Ball was a standout football player at Jackson and the University of Florida who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He played six games for the Raiders and earned a starting role before a knee injury derailed his career.
Coming home to Jackson, Ball and his brother-in-law, Jackson head football coach Dary Myricks, started The Great Day of Service, in which the JHS football team would select an area of Jackson and go in and cut grass, trim weeds, and do whatever homeowners in the area needed for free as a way to give back to their community.
While at the University of Florida, Ball was diagnosed with a rare, congenital condition called an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), in which the brain's blood vessels get tangled and rupture. He underwent emergency surgery after physicians discovered a brain bleed prior to his sophomore year, and he sat out the 2011 season.
Ball suffered a brain aneurysm in December 2018 and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was later moved to a nursing facility after being removed from the coma and was being cared for there when he died on Sept. 10, 2019. Then-mayor Kay Pippin renamed The Great Day of Service as the Neiron Ball Day of Service in Jackson in his memory.
Normally the special day is held the third Saturday of June, but coach Myricks said they changed it to last Saturday this year because that was Ball’s birthday.
Saturday morning 80 Red Devil football players and coaches, along with the Reelin’ Red Devil fishing team, the Henderson Middle School cheerleaders, school system administrators, families, and local business and civic organizations gathered at Jackson City Hall for a photo and to hear from Duffey, Myricks and others before setting out across the city to pick up trash and clean up yards. State Senator Burt Jones, State Representative Clint Crowe, and Towaliga Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams also came out for the clean up.
Myricks said they started the day of service to educate football players that they represent not only their school, but their community as well.
“It is important that our kids understand that you’re not just playing a sport; you’re learning to serve your community, and that’s what we’re about,” said Myricks. “From the family and from everybody that loved Neiron, I appreciate you all for coming out. “
Duffey said everyone who came out to volunteer is helping to keep Ball’s legacy alive and also helping to keep Jackson clean.
“Another reason we’re out here is to pick up trash off our streets,” said Duffey. “We need to make sure that we keep Jackson clean and green. We’re getting visitors literally from all over the world coming into Jackson because of ‘Stranger Things.’ So when they come in, let them see one of the cleanest cities in America right here in Jackson. I’ve always said we’re going to be the city on the hill that cannot be hidden, and the way we do that is we keep it clean.”
Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe said they want to strengthen the bond between the schools and the community.
“The school is only as good as the community and the community is only as good as the school,” said Lowe. “We’re going to work together to form a bond with this community, and we want to be seen throughout the community doing various things, not just in the education world, but being here helping to clean up the city and to be good stewards of the county and city. I’m excited to see the large group of young people out here today, and it’s going to be our commitment to be an asset to this community.”
To have your pet featured, submit a photo on our Facebook page this Friday! Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.