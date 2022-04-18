Visitors passing through Jackson Saturday morning on their way to Dauset Trails Nature Center for the Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival will hopefully see clean, trash-free streets as the third citywide cleanup day of 2022 also takes place.
Wanting residents to take pride in their city and keep it clean, Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey and the city council have scheduled seven cleanup days throughout the year. Each day takes place on a Saturday, with the city providing trash bags, gloves, reflective vests, and refreshments. Volunteers pick streets in the city to cleanup, and are asked to leave their full trash bags alongside the roadways, where a city employee will pick them up later in the day.
Earlier this year, mayor Duffey told the council he had heard about a town roughly the same population as Jackson - 5,719 - that had set a record by having 150 volunteers turn out to pick up trash, and he challenged the residents of Jackson to beat that record by having 151 volunteers. The city is slowly working its way toward that goal.
The first two cleanup days in February and March had turnouts of more than 50 volunteers each, from civic and school organizations, as well as businesses, individuals and families. The last cleanup day on March 19 had participation from the Greater Butts County Lions Club, the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, We Run Jackson, the Jackson High School Key Club, the ADAP basketball team, members of the Jackson fire and police departments, local families, and even retired mayor Kay Pippin.
The citywide cleanup day will be Saturday, April 23, beginning at 9 a.m. Supplies and refreshments will be given out at City Hall, 134 S. Oak Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. In the event of rain, the cleanup day will be the next Saturday.
Businesses, civic groups, churches, and school organizations are encouraged to bring groups out to take part, as well as individuals and families. For more information, call 770-775-7535.
Bluebirds and Bluegrass
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Dauset Trails Nature Center will host its 20th annual Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, April 23, combining music and enthusiasm for the outdoors.
Each year during the free festival, the nonprofit nature center and animal sanctuary invites musical artists, vendors and other area nature centers and outdoor recreation groups for a celebration of spring. This year’s live music will feature Edgar Loudermilk Band, Apostles of Bluegrass, and Shoal Creek Band.
Watch and participate in dulcimer jam sessions, outdoor activities and recreation. Food trucks will be available for lunch.
Free admission and parking. Gate opens at 9 a.m. Dauset Trails is located at 360 Mt. Vernon Church Road in Jackson. Call 770-775-6798 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.