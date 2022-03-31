For the second time this year, history was made in the chambers of the Jackson City Council. The first time was on Jan. 4 when Carlos Duffey took the oath of office as mayor, becoming the first Black mayor in the history of Jackson. The second time occurred on Mar. 31 when the city council voted unanimously in a called meeting to offer a contract to Sylvia A. Redic, who will become Jackson’s first city manager. Redic’s first day on the job is Monday, April 4.
Last year, the council and then-mayor Kay Pippin put funding in the 2022 budget for a city manager position. Pippin said at the time that the mayor has always done the job of the city manager, but that with all that involves today, a full-time person is needed. Pippin was able to do it for the last eight years because she was already retired when she became mayor, but when she decided not to run for re-election, both mayoral candidates - Duffey and Jeannette Riley - also had full-time jobs and would not have the time to handle all the city duties as well.
The council hired Kenny Smith as a city management consultant to assist Duffey in the transition and develop the powers and duties of the new city manager. Smith, a Jackson native, recently retired after serving 17 years as the chief administrator and fiscal head of the city of Griffin’s government.
The council also requested local legislation through the Georgia General Assembly to change the city’s charter to provide the for the appointment removal, powers and duties of the city manager, and to revise the powers and duties of the mayor. The city advertised for the position of city manager and received 15 applications. After a vetting and interview process, the council narrowed the field down to their final candidate, Redic.
Redic has 20 years experience in municipal government and eight years experience as a city manager, mainly in Morrow, but also in Palmetto. She is also experienced in grants administration, economic development, and zoning administration.
“The city of Jackson, in almost 200 years, has hired our first city manager,” Duffey said after the vote. “Ms. Sylvia Redic, welcome to the city of Jackson. We are looking forward to your work and dedication. We are elated to have you and know this will be a good process. You’ve been texting and calling and having friends and family come and visit the city and the fact that you’re investing early on is proof that you will do very well here. I think the city of Jackson and our community will welcome you with open arms.”
“Thank you all for having the faith in me that you have to appoint me,” Redic told Duffey and the council. “It is not lost on me the monumental decision you made to do this for the first time ever. I’m just so proud to be a part of it and I look forward to giving you my all and impressing you all day to day around here.”
Duffey also thanked the council for their support of the decision to hire a city manager.
“I know it wasn’t an easy decision being that we’ve never had a city manager, but I think we all saw that it was time to make that decision, and I appreciate each one of you for your time and your efforts to make this happen as well,” said Duffey. “We’re a good team.”
The mayor also thanked Kenny Smith for his work with the city. The Tuesday, April 5 Jackson City Council meeting will be Smith’s last meeting as the city’s management consultant.
Under the terms of Redic’s contract, she will be paid an annual base salary of $100,000 through Sept. 30, 2022. On Oct. 1, 2022, the mayor and council will conduct a performance review of Redic’s first six months with the city. If the review is found to be satisfactory, Redic’s base salary will increase to $103,000 a year. Redic will have a vehicle allowance of $500 a month, and she and her dependents are eligible to participate in all health care, life insurance and disability insurance offered to city employees, as well as the city’s defined benefit pension plan, the same as all other covered employees.
