After several council members expressed concern about amending an ordinance to allow open containers of alcoholic beverages in an area defined as “Jackson Square,” the Jackson City Council tabled the issue for further study. The action came at the council’s meeting on May 17.
The proposed ordinance amendment would allow open containers of alcoholic beverages to be carried out of doors in an area defined as “Jackson Square,” if the beverage is purchased from an establishment within this area and served in a specific cup. “Jackson Square” encompasses the area around the Historic Butts County Courthouse Square and west to McDonough Rd.
The council had approved a first reading of the ordinance at its May 3 meeting. (The Progress-Argus incorrectly reported the council had approved the ordinance in the May 18 edition of the JPA, but city policy requires the council to have separate first and second readings before an ordinance can be approved.)
During the council’s work session on May 17, council member Beth Weaver voiced her concerns over the ordinance.
“I have thought about this and prayed about this. I have grandchildren growing up here and I think this would be promoting alcohol instead of promoting our city,” she said. “We need to work on being a family-friendly place. We don’t have outdoor concerts at night and we don’t have stores open at night so that people can walk around the square and shop and drink. We do have wonderful restaurants.”
Council member Don Cook echoed Weaver’s concerns, saying he has “serious reservations about it, too.”
Councilman Theodore Patterson suggested restructuring the ordinance.
“That way it would be feasible and we can all live with it and eliminate reservations,” he said.
Following the work session discussion, the council tabled the issue during its formal meeting.
In other action, following second readings, the council passed an ordinance which updates the process the council must go through to pass an ordinance and another ordinance which clarifies that the council can call a work session before any regular meeting.
The council introduced an ordinance which would allow golf carts on some city streets in Jackson. If passed, the ordinance would allow golf carts to be driven on roads where the speed limit is 35 or lower. The golf carts must not be capable of traveling more than 25 miles per hour. A caveat would be included in the ordinance to allow the golf carts to cross higher speed limit roads.
An ordinance which would establish a new fee schedule for underground service for electricity, was also introduced.
In other business, the council approved a contract with Wayne Smith for engineering services. The council also approved the installation of 18 new streetlights in the Jackson Square subdivision, at a cost of just over $1,500 annually.
In other news, Mayor Carlos Duffey reminded the council of the following upcoming events: Jackson Farmer’s Market on June 4; Neiron Ball Day of Service, set for June 18; and the placement of a memorial to the slaves buried in the city cemetery on June 18.
The Jackson City Council’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom on Mulberry Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.