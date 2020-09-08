Between purchasing a piece of property for a future passive park, and looking over concept drawings for two other parks, the Jackson City Council is looking after the recreational needs of small children and older adults on the north side of town.
At their Aug. 18 meeting, the council approved the purchase of a vacant lot for $245,000 on Third Street for the purpose of preserving green space. The lot, across the street from The Brickery, lies between Third and Second streets and is now a grassy area with several large oak trees. The mayor and council plan to improve upon the landscaping and make the space a passive park.
And at their Sept. 1 meeting, Mayor Kay Pippins showed conceptual drawings of what could possibly become a play park for small children at the corner of 1st and Oak streets, and a possibly passive park with small stage on the site of the old Fuqua building on the square.
The play park is on a grassy lot with trees across from Jackson Presbyterian Church. The city demolished a blighted structure on the lot several years ago.
Stressing that the drawing is just conceptual rather than a real design, Pippin said there would be a chain link fence or some kind of fencing around the park, plus an additional landscape buffer and greenery, with a walking path around the outer area.
“The walking path goes all the way around, so if a mother or grandmother or father or whoever takes their small children there, they can watch them, but they can be walking and exercising themselves in the surrounding area,” Pippin said. “The center would be a playground for small children. We can have all kinds of configurations for a playground. We can also have tent-like structures that are permanent. The rain comes through them, but it provides some shelter for the children out there playing.”
The concept plan also calls for small walls around the upper and lower sides of the playground where parents could sit and watch their children play.
The mayor also showed the council a conceptual drawing for a possive park in the old Fuqua building on the square. Parts of the front wall would be preserve to allow for a double-wide entry in the middle and park benches on either side, and the rafters overhead on the inside would be preserved, but the rest of the inside would have to be demolished and the roof removed to make it an outside park.
Pippin said the interior demolition would need to be done by a qualified company.
“All those years with that stuff sitting inside and rotting, the roof was ruined and so was the flooring,” Pippin said. “So for the purposes of safety, we have to hire a company to go in and demolish what’s in there. We cleaned it out, but structurally we need a company to come in and demo it.
“To do this legally, we need to write up what we’re looking for, including structural responsibility as they do the work. We need to get requests for qualifications (RFQ) sent out. The RFQ will include questions about the company having insurance, licensed, bonded, etc., so that we know we can trust whoever goes in there.”
Once the demolition is complete, a surveyor will go in and survey the building for elevations, because once the flooring is removed, it will be below street level. Following the survey, Pippin said the city can decide on a final design.
The concept drawing showed planting and landscape lighting inside, with possibly a small stage where there could be musicians playing and singing, along with two rows of stadium seating and a pergola.
Mayor Pippin said the work on all three of the parks will be expensive and not something that can be done all at once, but that once they are completed, especially the play park, families in that area of town will have parks within walking distance.
The idea of children in that whole area of town being able to a walk to a park, rather than getting in a car and going to the Rec. Dept., is absolutely wonderful,” she said. “This park is intended for young children. We have a great recreation department. We have great organized sports, but there’s really not much here for small children and young families. That can also be a very attractive corner in our time.”
