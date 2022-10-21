Jackson City Hall.jpeg

JACKSON — The Jackson City Council rezoned 48 parcels in the city and paused rezoning any other other parcels until after January by establishing a zoning moratorium.

During its Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting, the council voted to rezoned all but 14 of 62 parcels that were being considered. The council then passed a moratorium on rezoning that will stay in place through January 2023.

Recommended for you

Tags