JACKSON — The Jackson City Council rezoned 48 parcels in the city and paused rezoning any other other parcels until after January by establishing a zoning moratorium.
During its Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting, the council voted to rezoned all but 14 of 62 parcels that were being considered. The council then passed a moratorium on rezoning that will stay in place through January 2023.
A study of the city’s zoning ordinance revealed parcels that are zoned RM (residential medium density) or multi-family residential that are either vacant lots, lots that will not meet the acreage requirement for multi-family or are not being used for single-family residences, according to the zoning submittal form.
The following parcels were rezoned: 49.14 acres on April’s Lane from M-1 (light industrial) to P-C (planned community), 4.6 acres on Eighth Street from RM to C-2 (general commercial) and about 60 acres on Oak Hill Drive, Viewpoint Road, Poplar Street and Short Street (all in Baker’s Acres) from RM to either R-15 (single family residential, 15,000 square feet lot size), R-20 (single family residential, 20,000 square feet lot size) or R-30 (single family residential, 30,000 square feet lot size). (A complete list of the rezonings can be requested from the Jackson city clerk.)
“We are basically pressing the pause button until we finish the city’s comprehensive plan,” said Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey.
In other business, the council approved a request for an alcoholic beverage license from Kenneth Cook of Fun Galaxy Jackson Inc. Cook addressed the council during its Oct. 4 meeting to share his plans for the business he has owned for almost 20 years.
Cook said he hopes to host corn hole tournaments at Fun Galaxy in the future and would like to serve beer during the events.
“We need to do things to make a profit, and corn hole tournaments are really popular,” he said. “I don’t want to sell beer outside of these adult activities. This is will add something for adults to do, likely on Thursday nights.”
Council members Beth Weaver and Ricky Johnson were not in attendance at the Oct. 18 council meeting.