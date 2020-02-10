The Jackson City Council presented Avery "Ava" Smith with a proclamation honoring her 43 years with Butts County voter registration and elections. Smith retired in January.In addition to county elections, Smith and her staff conduct city elections. The proclamation reads in part, "Whereas Mrs. Smith in concert with her competent and dedicated staff she employed, conducted the responsibilities of voter registration and elections with transparency, integrity, and professionalism, therefore be it resolved that I, Kay Pippin, Mayor, present this proclamation on the occasion of her retirement as a commendation to Mrs. Avery "Ava" Smith for more than four decades of dedicated public service to the city of Jackson and Butts County." In the photo, Smith (right) receives the proclamation to Pippin while council members (left to right) Don Cook, Beth Weaver, Theodore Patterson and Ricky 'P-Nut' Johnson Jr. watch. Lewis Sims was not present.
Jackson City Council presents proclamation to Ava Smith
