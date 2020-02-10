Ava Smith Proclamation.jpg
Buy Now
Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Jackson City Council presented Avery "Ava" Smith with a proclamation honoring her 43 years with Butts County voter registration and elections. Smith retired in January.In addition to county elections, Smith and her staff conduct city elections. The proclamation reads in part, "Whereas Mrs. Smith in concert with her competent and dedicated staff she employed, conducted the responsibilities of voter registration and elections with transparency, integrity, and professionalism, therefore be it resolved that I, Kay Pippin, Mayor, present this proclamation on the occasion of her retirement as a commendation to Mrs. Avery "Ava" Smith for more than four decades of dedicated public service to the city of Jackson and Butts County." In the photo, Smith (right) receives the proclamation to Pippin while council members (left to right) Don Cook, Beth Weaver, Theodore Patterson and Ricky 'P-Nut' Johnson Jr. watch. Lewis Sims was not present.

Tags

Advertisement

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.