The city of Jackson could have its first city manager in place within the next few weeks. At the Jackson City Council meeting on Mar. 14, Mayor Carlos Duffey announced that the council has narrowed its selection of city manager applicants down to one finalist, Sylvia A. Redic, who is currently the city manager in Palmetto.
Last fall, the council and then-mayor Kay Pippin put funding in the 2022 budget for a city manager. Pippin said at the time that the mayor has always done the job of the city manager, but with all that involves today, a full-time person is needed. Pippin was able to do it for the last eight years because she was already retired when she became mayor, but when she decided not to run for re-election, both mayoral candidates - Duffey and Jeannette Riley - also have full-time jobs and the council felt they would not have the time to handle all the city duties as well.
The council also hired Kenny Smith as a city management consultant to assist Duffey in the transition and to develop the powers and duties of the new city manager. Smith, a Jackson native, recently retired after serving 17 years as the chief administrator and fiscal head of the city of Griffin’s government.
The council determined requirements and powers and duties for the city manager during a work session in January. Requirements are they be at least 21 years of age, of good moral character, free of a history of conviction for any felony or misdemeanor involving “moral turpitude,” and must hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in management, public administration, public finance, or any comparable field.
The powers and duties of the new city manager will be to function as the administrative and fiscal officer for the city. He or she is responsible to the council for proper administration of the affairs of the city, serve as the city’s personnel director, have direct control and supervision of city employees, and can suspend, demote or remove any employee of the city under his/her supervision.
The city manager will prepare and present proposed operating and capital project budgets annual for the city and its utilities to the council for approval, and will keep the mayor and council updated on the financial condition of the city. He/she will supervise the purchase of all materials, supplies and equipment, and receive bids for purchases or contracts.
The council also requested local legislation through the Georgia General Assembly to change the city’s charter to provide for the appointment, removal, powers and duties of the city manager, and to revise the powers and duties of the mayor. State Rep. Clint Crowe is presenting the legislative bill and resolution at the state level.
The city advertised for the position of city manager and received 15 applications. After a vetting and interview process, the council narrowed the field down to their final candidate, Redic. By Georgia law, they must wait 14 days before they can offer her a contract.
Redic has 20 years experience in municipal government and eight years experience as a city manager. She has only been city manager in Palmetto, a city in south Fulton County with a population of 5,071, since October, but was city manager in Morrow for seven years prior to that. She has spent the majority of her government career with the city of Morrow. She began working for Morrow in 2002 as an emergency communications officer, and has also served there as grants administrator for 18 years, economic development director for six years, zoning administrator for nine years, and city clerk for three years, holding some of those positions at the same time.
Redic graduated from North Georgia College in 1991 cum laude with a degree in criminal justice, and earned a Master’s Degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University in 2002. She is a certified grant professional and has 15 hours of state mandated city clerk training, and Six Sigma professional skills development in management theory.
Redic’s resume is available at City Hall for city residents to view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.