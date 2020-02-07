ATLANTA – Jackson City Council members Theodore Patterson and Beth Weaver received the Certificate of Excellence from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Cities United Summit in Atlanta on Sunday, Jan. 26.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a Certificate of Excellence, a city official must complete a minimum of 120 units of credit, including at least 54 hours from a list of required courses and the Robert E. Knox, Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute. The training program consists of a series of more than 60 courses.
“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend Councilor Patterson and Councilor Weaver for this accomplishment and for the dedication shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”
“Councilors Weaver and Patterson are veteran members of the Jackson City Council who never stop striving to learn all they can about running city government,” said Mayor Kay Pippin, “Congratulations to both on this accomplishment; our city is fortunate to have these dedicated leaders.”
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 538 member cities.
