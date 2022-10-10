JACKSON — Property owners and their attorneys attended a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 4 during the Jackson City Council meeting to voice strong opposition to the council’s proposal to rezone 62 residentially zoned parcels.
The city is revamping its zoning ordinance and discovered parcels zoned RM (residential medium density) or multi-family residential that are either vacant lots, lots that will not meet the acreage requirement for multi-family or are not being used for single-family residences, according to the zoning zubmittal form.
“During the recent (zoning) moratorium, which lasted several months, we have been assessing and discussing Jackson’s zoning and how it can shape the future of the city,” said Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic. “The zoning considerations are an effort to create a better quality of life for Jackson over the next 20 years.”
Cartersville attorney Frank Jenkins attended the hearing to represent the owners of close to 46 acres off Ga. Highway 36 West. Jenkins said the property is not suitable for single-family zoning.
“This is just plain downzoning,” Jenkins said. “To rezone would cause considerable depreciation of the value of this property. It’s not just unconstitutional, it’s unAmerican.”
Tim Mitchell spoke against the rezoning on behalf of his family who operated Rolling Green Trailer Park off Brownlee Road for more than 70 years.
“Our family is transitioning the property, and we’ve had a deal in the works for over a year,” Mitchell said. “If we had known you were going to rezone it, we would never have closed the (mobile home) park. You are attempting to pull the rug out from under us.”
In order to develop townhomes on the property, Mitchell has requested the property be rezoned from Manufactured Home Community to MR — Multifamily Residential. (The public hearing for his request is set for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.)
Attorney Greg Hecht, who represents the Mitchell family, also spoke during the public hearing.
“This is an unrequested action by the property owner,” Hecht said. “There is a transition in place worth about $540,000 to our property owner… and if you invoke this mass rezoning they will lose the value of that. The property will devalue to somewhere around $150,000.”
Hecht said the Mitchell family changed the use of the property from a mobile home park to accommodate the city.
“A zoning application has been filed for something we thought the city wanted and thought the city encouraged,” said Hecht of the Mitchell family’s plans to develop townhomes on their property. “There are apartments to the north and to the south. No one has explained how it’s more important to eliminate affordable housing needs for law enforcement, paraprofessionals, teachers, firefighters, clerks.”
Longtime Butts County real estate broker and appraiser Ben Dover addressed the council as the owner of property on Viewpoint Drive in Jackson. Dover has installed streets, curbing and gutter in preparation for the future development of a multifamily development on his property, just over 20 acres known as Dover Ridge.
“Multifamily zoning provides a source of residential living for those people who can’t afford houses,” he said. “It kinda reminds me of the bank take over we had a few years ago when the FDIC came in. You are taking away the value of people’s property. I think you should serious give this some heart to heart thought.”
David Standard, owner of McDonough Villas on McDonough Road in Jackson, also spoke against the potential rezoning. A 62 and older community, the property currently has four units but Standard plans to expand by adding 12 to 16 more units. Doing so would require a rezoning of the adjacent land.
“There’s a tremendous need for 55 and older senior living,” Standard said. “We have a waiting list now of people who want to be in that area. If I hadn’t received a phone call this morning, I would have had no idea this was going on.”
Oakhill Drive resident Michael Woody spoke to the council and voiced his support of the potential rezoning. Woody said the townhomes near his home are a blight to his neighborhood.
“The neighborhood is very nice, but the townhomes are not taken care of,” he said. “There’s one Dumpster for 70 homes, and the trash is always overflowing. I understand people want to make money, but they don’t have to live by (townhomes and apartments).”
A second public hearing on the RM-multifamily zoning issue will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Municipal Court Building at 132 South Mulberry St., Jackson.
In other business, the council approved a proposal from Lumin8 for traffic signal installation and maintenance on push button wires around Jackson’s square.
