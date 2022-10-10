2022-10-04_18-55-53_358.jpeg
Buy Now

The Jackson City Council prepares to listen to Jackson property owners’ opinions on potential rezonings during a public hearing held on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — Property owners and their attorneys attended a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 4 during the Jackson City Council meeting to voice strong opposition to the council’s proposal to rezone 62 residentially zoned parcels.

The city is revamping its zoning ordinance and discovered parcels zoned RM (residential medium density) or multi-family residential that are either vacant lots, lots that will not meet the acreage requirement for multi-family or are not being used for single-family residences, according to the zoning zubmittal form.

Recommended for you

Tags