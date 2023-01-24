The Jackson City Council voted to rezone 10 parcels of land, a total of 59.2 acres, despite opposition voiced by two of the landowners during two public hearings.
When presenting the rezoning proposal during the Jan. 17 meeting of the council, Jackson Zoning Administrator Christy Williams said, “the recommendations are in no way an effort to take away what belongs to a private landowner, but instead to ensure Jackson’s growth is manageable, responsible and in response to what is best for the community.”
The first public hearing on the rezoning was held during the council’s Jan. 3 meeting. The second was held during the Jan. 17 meeting. The vote was taken during the council’s Jan. 17 meeting and the rezonings passed by a vote of 3-2 with Councilmen Ricky Johnson and Don Cook opposing.
Eight parcels were rezoned from RM (residential medium density) to the less-dense zonings of R-15, R-20 or R-30 and two parcels were rezoned from MHC (manufactured housing community) to R-30.
The properties are located on Berry Street, Brownlee Road, Covington Street, Dover Ridge Road, Hanover Street, McDonough Road, N. Benton Street and View Point Road. All of the parcels are vacant with the exception of the property on Dover Ridge Road, which houses eight apartments, and the property on View Point Road, which houses four apartments.
Nathan McGarity, owner of a parcel on Covington Street, attended the Jan. 3 meeting to voice opposition. Ben Dover, who owns two of the parcels, attended the Jan. 17 meeting to voice opposition.
In other business, the council also held the second public hearing on amendments to Jackson’s zoning ordinance pertaining to Manufactured Home regulations and Multi-Family Residential regulations. No one from the public attended to voice support or opposition to the changes.
The council unanimously voted to approve the amendments, which include but are not limited to the following changes in regards to Manufactured Home Communities: increasing the minimum lot size from a quarter of an acre to a half acre, establishing 16 feet as the minimum height, 30 feet as the minimum width, 75 feet as the minimum length, 90 feet as the maximum length and 2,000 square feet as the minimum heated/cooled living space. The ordinance also prohibits vinyl or metal siding on newly permitted manufactured homes in the city of Jackson.
A complete copy of the zoning ordinance may be obtained from Jackson City Hall.
The council also unanimously approved an ordinance that reapportions the districts for elected members of the City Council. The Legislative and Congressional Reappointment Office of the Georgia General Assembly assisted the city in preparing the redistricting plan.
Amendments to the city’s sign regulations were also unanimously approved.
The council also approved the following:
♦ A resolution amending the city of Jackson’s Personnel Policy Handbook categories of employment section.
♦ The yearly donation of $1,200 to the National Guard for upkeep and usage in case of a natural disaster.
♦ A $871.92 lighting service agreement with Georgia Power for Stanebrook Subdivision. The agreement also includes a $186.84 monthly charge. An appraisal fee of $2,500 for two city of Jackson properties.
♦ The low bid of $142,040 from F.S. Scarbrough LLC for storm sewer improvements at Carter Avenue and Chestnut Drive.
♦ Transmitting the city’s comprehensive plan to Three Rivers Regional Commission and the Department of Community Affairs for review and approval.
The council’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.