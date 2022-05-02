The Jackson City Council unanimously approved a 120-day moratorium on zoning applications in order to update the city’s zoning codes. The action came at their Apr. 19 meeting.
During a work session prior to the meeting, mayor Carlos Duffey noted that with new city manager Sylvia Redic’s background in planning and zoning (she served as Morrow’s zoning director for nine years), that Redic has “really enlightened me on some things when it comes to ordinances and zoning.
“There have been some different opportunities we’ve had to look at some zoning things that are going on,” said Duffey, “some different developments that are going on in our community that we’ve been made aware of.”
Redic advised the council that changes need to be made in the city’s current zoning ordinances.
“There will rarely be a time when I come with a sense of urgency to the council, but today is one of those times,” she told the council. “I feel that our zoning may not represent what you want to see in the city of Jackson, in terms of what businesses are allowed where, what building materials are allowed to build your home, what landscaping requirements you want.
“It came to our attention that we really do have a very broadly defined zoning when it comes to development, especially in the residential area,” Redic continued. “Right now, any home built in the city of Jackson, any apartments, any town home, no matter how many units, how many acres, or how many houses, can be built with all vinyl siding. It is the thinnest vinyl siding that if you held it in your hands, you wouldn’t believe that people’s homes are going to be built with this.”
Redic initially suggested the council implement a 90-day moratorium in order to give the council and city staff time to look over the zoning and make any changes they feel are necessary. But during later discussion, the council decided a 120-day moratorium made more sense.
“The moratorium doesn’t change anything, it merely gives you a 120-day pause to decide what you want to do,” said Redic. “This moratorium will prevent any new movement on any type of development permit. Nobody will be able to submit anything new. Unfortunately, there is little we can do about what is already submitted.”
Redic said she talked with city attorney Tim Haley and that his legal is if a developer already has a “vested interest,” in their development based on the city’s current code, the city can’t change it.
“You can be influential, but you just can’t require anything they’re not willing to do on the stuff that is already approved,” she said. “We just want to change what happens moving forward.”
Councilman Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson reminded his fellow council members about when they wanted to encourage certain types of businesses on the square and said the same theory applies to changing the zoning.
“This will be how we want new future buildings to be, how we want new residential neighborhoods to look,” he said. “Do we want them to fall apart in 15 years and look like some places we already have here, or last 25-30 years with certain types of building specs, materials, and so forth. In the future some of these situations can be curtailed to where we get better quality and attract better quality, better for our school system and so forth.”
Councilman Theodore Patterson asked Redic if the structures already in place passed inspection.
She replied that they have, and that the material in question meets state codes. She added that what they will be changing is the type of materials used.
“I talked to the building inspector and he has assured me that the products being used, the structural pieces are regulated to be used,” she said. “The evolution of building material is always changing. The technology has now created this product that is literally paper thin. The inspectors see it, but it is allowed by the state because we don’t regulate it. If we want something different for Jackson, that’s where we get to address it.
“Aesthetically, you may want something different than vinyl siding, like hardy plank, masonry or stone, and you have that option. And in some cases, the builder chooses to make them of a stronger choice.”
The moratorium was added to the meeting agenda by the council and approved by a 4-0 vote. Council member Beth Weaver was absent. The moratorium went into effect immediately.
