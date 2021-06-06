Mayor Kay Pippin and the Jackson City Council adopted a proclamation on June 1 honoring City Clerk Brittany Chafin Brown for fulfilling the educational requirements to be awarded the Georgia Certified Clerk distinction.
Brown was awarded the certification in February by the University of Georgia and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government in Athens. Brown completed 101 hours or coursework and instruction and will use her knowledge and training to help move the city forward.
The proclamation reads in part:
"The mayor and council of the city of Jackson commend Brittany for her hard work, and her dedication and commitment to Jackson.
"Duties performed by City Clerk Brittany Brown include, but are not limited to:
• Attends all city council meetings and keeps full and correct minutes of the proceedings.
• Receives all requests/petitions made to the city and places them before the mayor and council as needed.
• Issues all business licenses and permits authorized by the city.
• Serves as the city's official contact with the U.S. Census Bureau.
• Serves as the city's liaison with professional firms fulfilling city contracts on grants and major projects.
• Serves as the city's liaison with the movie and film industry.
• Serves as the city's elections registrar and liaison with the Butts County Election Director.
• Serves as custodian of the City Seal.
• Carefully preserves the records and documents belonging to the city.
• Assures all ordinances and amendments adopted by the council are properly filed with MuniCode."
