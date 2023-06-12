THaley.jpg

Timothy Haley

Timothy Haley has resigned from his position as city attorney for the City of Jackson.

A lifelong resident of Jackson, Haley served as the city’s attorney for five and a half years. He earned his degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and began practicing law in Jackson.

