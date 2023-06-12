Timothy Haley has resigned from his position as city attorney for the City of Jackson.
A lifelong resident of Jackson, Haley served as the city’s attorney for five and a half years. He earned his degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and began practicing law in Jackson.
According to his firm’s website, Haley left the United States in 2012 to serve as a missionary to 11 countries around the world. Upon his return, he founded Haley Law Firm LLC to serve the citizens of Butts County and the surrounding areas.
Last November, the city added Fincher Denmark LLC Attorneys of Atlanta, as alternate city attorneys at an hourly rate of $125. The Jackson City Council is now reviewing resumes for Haley’s replacement.
