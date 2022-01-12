Jackson Church of the Nazarene wants to give Butts County caregivers of children with special needs a break once a month beginning in January.
The free monthly respite program is designed to give caregivers of kids with special needs (VIP Kids) a break, a time to run errands, or just rest. Each VIP Kid is paired with a trained “Buddy” for one-on-one attention. The national program can be found at www.NathanielsHope.org.
Jackson Church of the Nazarene will host the “Buddy Break” on Jan. 15, Feb. 26, Mar. 19, April 16, and May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, email buddybreak@jacksonganaz.net, or call 770-775-3998 or 478-308-4581.
Jackson Church of the Nazarene is located at 1523 Highway 16 East in Jackson.
