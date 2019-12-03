Santa Claus will be making an appearance at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd annual Jackson Christmas Parade this Friday, Dec. 6, beginning at 6 p.m.
There will be a new parade route through the square, rather than around it as in the past. Interim chamber director Ann-Marie Pope said the route for changed due to safety concerns.
“We changed the route because there were some safety concerns with it going around the square,” she said. “With the larger trailers, it was a tight fit and a bit of a struggle to get everyone through safely. With the new route, we are able to accommodate everyone without those same concerns.”
The parade starts at Old Griffin Road and Cedar Street, heads north to W. 3rd Street where it turns east, goes straight through the square and on down to Franklin Street where it turns south and ends at the parking lot between the ball field and armory.