Demolition of the former Fuqua Building on the Jackson Courthouse Square has begun and Mayor Carlos Duffey hopes to see the project completed by mid to late July. Plans are to turn the space into an open-air passive park with a walkway, benches and tables.
The idea to turn the Fuqua Building on Second Street into a passive park began under former mayor Kay Pippin. Similar parks can be found in downtown Locust Grove and Griffin. Pippin called it the “Park on the Square.”
The city started trying to gain ownership of the old building filled to the top with debris about seven years ago. Eventually the owners of the building, the Fuqua Family Trust, graciously gave the space to the city with the understanding the city would use it as a park.
In 2021, the council agreed to pay up to $355,000 out of SPLOST funds for the work needed to be done to transform the building into a park. That included removing the decaying floor and roof of the building. But engineers discovered more damage to the walls - which are also the side walls to the Headlines 2 Barbershop and the LS Juice & Smoothie Bar - and the cost to do the work increased.
At their April 19 meeting, Duffey advised the council that the new estimate is $503,975. He said the city’s SPLOST fund has $489,000 and requested the council approve $15,000 more out of the city’s reserves to cover the difference.
“At the end of the day, we determined the property is gutted, a safety hazard, and an eyesore,” Duffey told the council. “If we’re going to ask businesses on our Square to raise their standards, then we have to be the ones to lead the pack on this.”
Council member Theodore Patterson agreed that the extra funds are needed to complete the project.
“The extra $15,000 we’re going to have to put in there is probably a small price to pay for getting it done, getting the eyesore out of the way and putting something in there that is nice,” he said. “We are probably already in it too deep to try to pull out now, so whatever we need to do to get it completed, we need to do it before something falls on somebody and we get sued. $15,000 could save us from having to dish out $150,000 or more.”
City Manager Sylvia Redic, who previously worked as city manager in Morrow, said she will be excited to see the completion of the park.
“I helped build parks and trails all across Clayton County, but this is so cool,” Redic said “I have never seen a storefront turned into a park. This is cool.”
The council unanimously passed a motion approve the additional $15,000. Council member Beth Weaver was absent.
