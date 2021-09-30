Jackson celebrating Public Power Week Oct. 3-9

The city of Jackson is celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 3-9, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.
Jackson is one of 52 Georgia cities forming the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG). The 52 cities’ owned electric utilities plus 42 other electric providers make up the 94 providers of electricity in Georgia. Georgia Power is the largest of the 94 providers.
“This year, we especially celebrate the employees of our city’s electric utility –the people behind public power,” said Mayor Kay Pippin. “These folks work tirelessly to keep our city up and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. City of Jackson electric customers enjoy few power outages, but when there is an outage, it is usually corrected in record time… regardless of the time of day/night or weather conditions. Our electric department employees are superintendent Guerry (Chip) Garrison, foreman Kevin Garner, and linemen Henry Smith and Clint Smith.”
Today the four city employees maintain 100 miles of electrical infrastructure that continues to serve 1,234 residential customers and 417commercial customers.
“The people behind public power take pride in serving our friends and neighbors with one of our most essential needs,” said Garrison. “The Jackson Electric Department is proud to have served the city of Jackson for 107 years!”
The electric department can’t do it alone; it takes a full team to provide electricity to the entire city. Dedicated city employees in various departments including electric, administration, street and more, pull together to keep Jackson powered 24/7.
“We are very proud to be an electric city,” said Pippin. “Profits from this utility enable the city to use about $1 million to help balance annual budgets. The city’s FY21 $12.5 million budget includes $1.4 million in revenue from electric fund revenues. And thanks to careful financial management, we have had only one customer rate increase in the last nine years!”
