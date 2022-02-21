The city of Jackson celebrated its 30th year of being named a Tree City USA with an Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony in the city parking lot on Oak Street at First Street on Feb. 18.
Mayor Carlos Duffey opened the ceremony by noting the benefits of trees.
:”Trees offer an aesthetically pleasing landscape in our community and contribute to our environment by providing oxygen, improving our air quality, conserving our water, conserving soil, and supporting wildlife,” said Duffey. “Trees are vital to living, and we’re happy to add to the vitality of our beautiful city and our community.”
Following an opening prayer by Rev. Ed Hoard of Jackson Presbyterian Church, the Jackson High School NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors while LaVetta McCollum of the Azalea Garden Club led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Jackson United Methodist Church Choir Director Theresa Patterson leading the singing of the National Anthem by everyone present. Patterson followed that by singing “What a Wonderful World.”
District 1 Councilman Theodore Patterson then recognized the Jackson Tree Board, of which he is a member. The other members are Tyler Garland, Shelby Henderson and Hazel Newman. Patterson gave them all the credit for the work of the tree board.
“It is an honor to be here every year,” he said. “I’ve been a part of this tree board for quite a few years. I don’t really know why they have me on here, because the ladies do everything. They do all of the work and all of the promoting, and do an outstanding job.”
Newman spoke about the work of the tree board.
“The city must have a tree board to be recognized as a Tree City,” she said. “We began 30 years ago and are proud to still be considered a Tree City. Sadly, we have lost a lot of large trees along our main thoroughfare, and we are working hard to plant new trees at every opportunity we have, working with the city and ITM Landscaping. We look for places to add trees. We have planted trees in the city cemetery, along Third Street, beside City Hall, and in the city parking lots.
“The tree ordinance is now included in the city ordinance, which includes the awareness of the importance of trees in the city,” added Newman. “Therefore, when new businesses and new homes are built, builders are made aware that they have to plant a certain number of trees, depending on size of the lots. It is the tree board’s duty to make sure that the ordinance is followed.”
Mayor Duffey then proclaimed Feb. 18, 2022 as Arbor Day in the city of Jackson, read the city’s Arbor Day Proclamation and recognized Jackson’s three garden clubs by presenting copies of the proclamation to President Emma Chapman of the Azalea Garden Club, President Paula New of the Cherokee Garden Club, and Nancy Phillips of the Mimosa Garden Club.
Chief Ranger Robert Hargrove of Georgia Forestry Commission then made the Tree City USA flag presentation to Jackson for the 30th year, asking those present to imagine what Jackson would look like without trees.
“Here in Georgia, about 70% of our landscape is covered in tree canopy,” he said. “We don’t really realize the importance of that, but if you looked around the city of Jackson, can you imagine the impact to the way it looks if there were no trees? It would look totally different. The appearance would change and the atmosphere. Some trees we take for granted until we lose them. This is a very good opportunity this morning to plant some trees.”
Phillips then explained the five trees that are being planted at the city parking lot, three replacing trees planted two years ago that didn’t survive, and two new trees this year.
“The two new trees are the Trident Maples.,” she said. “This is a small to medium deciduous tree with a rounded branch and form, and leaves with three lobes looking like a trident. Fall leaf colors range from red to orange and it prefers full sun and a well-drained acidic soil, but can tolerate soils of different moistures and textures. It has a medium growth rate of 12-24 inches per year. It will mature to a 30- to 35-foot height and 25- to 30-foot spread.
“In contrast to the two new tridents, the original three trees will be replaced with a Summer Red Maple,” added Phillips. “They have a fast growth rate of more than 24 inches per year, and can handle wet soil better than any other maple. Summer reds have a uniform branching structure and mature to more than 30 feet in height and 25-feet spread, and it makes a good companion to the trident. Early spring foliage is burgundy against a silver bark, and will change to dark purplish-green leaves in the summer, and when the cooler nights arrive, the younger leaves turn to oranges and purples and the older leaves turn to golden yellow. So in a couple of years this lot will have quite a dazzle of color as well as some shade.”
