The mayor and council of the City of Jackson have voted to cancel the city’s annual fireworks and the entire annual 4th of July event known as Red, White & Boom, hosted by the city and other sponsors.
The vote came at the council's regular meeting on May 5, held by teleconference.
“It’s tough and we didn’t make this decision lightly,” said Mayor Kay Pippin, “but I’m sure our citizens are not surprised. We are cancelling the event due to concerns of COVID-19 and to protect the health of our citizens and guests.”
The city’s 4th of July celebration has been held every year for 26 years and it’s fireworks, food and music bring in crowds of up to 3,000 people to celebrate America’s independence and have some small town, family fun.
“We promise an even bigger and better 4th of July celebration in 2021,” said Pippin, “but for now, I urge everyone to abide by all the recommended safety protocols and do all we can to not only flatten the curve on COVID 19, but get us out of this situation sooner and back to normal, whatever the new normal is going to be.”
