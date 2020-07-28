Despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Jackson budget could break even for the first six months if two new police vehicles can be financed rather than being bought immediately.
That was the assessment of Mayor Kay Pippin to the city council at their July 7 meeting.
Cindy J. Murray, Director of Finance and Administration for the city, presented the mid-year budget to the council. Tax revenue in the general fund is down 4%. In the utility funds, water and sewer sales revenue is down 3% and tap connection fees are down 32%, while electric sales revenues is down 9.2% and Blockstream revenue is down 28%. (Blockstream is the large data center in Adel for which Jackson and six others cities in Georgia provide electricity.) Municipal Court fines and forfeitures are down 8.5%.
On the plus side, said Murray, the MEAG year-end refund settlement will provide $101,679 for the general fund, an average of $12,709.84 a month.
Thanks to House Bill 779, cities in Georgia will be getting a larger percentage of the tag and ad valorem tax revenue than before, and Jackson will also see an increase in its local option sales tax (LOST) on internet sales.
Murray added the Street Department made $11,000 off the sale of scrap metal, and Jackson is also seeing an increase in revenue on licenses and permits.
The total amount of increased revenue is projected to be $182,482.
Expenses over the last six months are expected to increase by $224,689 due to needs in the police, fire, and street departments. A major expense is the purchase of two new police vehicles at a total cost of $88,000.
But Pippin noted that if the city purchases the vehicles through a Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) lease/purchase program, rather than buying them outright, the money saved through the program would bring expenditures down to $182,482, which would be the break even point with projected revenues.
Prior to the budget portion of the meeting, the council had approved the hiring of a new police officer, Joshua Allen Whitt. Pippin said Whitt worked for many years with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office before moving to the Henry County Police Department last year.
“He hasn’t been in Henry County all that long, but basically what he says is, ‘Policing is different in Henry County,’” Pippin said. “We’ve been saying that for quite some time. He prefers to come to a different type of local community for police work and we are glad to have him.”
During the budget hearing, it was noted that the police department is expected to have $40,000 in overtime over the next six months. Pippin said more officers are needed and recommended allowing the police department to hire a second new officer now, and a third new officer at the end of the year. The council concurred.
