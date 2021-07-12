On June 28, the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club installed officers for the 2021-2022 year. Ronnie Burch was ceremonially sworn in as president.
The rest of the officers for the 2021-2022 year are Matt Garrison, past president and president-elect; Bridget Daniel, secretary; David Haisten, treasurer; Carlos Duffey, service project chairman; Gordon Respess, club administration chairman; Melinda McLarnon, membership chairman; Christy Chewning, Rotary Foundation chairman; Don Cook, sergeant-at-arms.
The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at The Brickery, 232 W 2nd St. in Jackson. To find out more information about Rotary International visit Rotary.org.
